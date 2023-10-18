Babylon dumps cannabis moratorium proposal

Babylon Town recently put the brakes on a proposed moratorium for cannabis retail shop applications after what officials said were “positive” conversations with the state about local restrictions on the businesses.

Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer announced, as an Oct. 11 public hearing on a proposed six-month moratorium was going to start, that officials were withdrawing the proposal after discussions with the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Matt McDonough, an outside attorney for the town, told Newsday previously that the moratorium would have allowed the town to “take a breath” in order to review state regulations that went into effect Oct. 12.

Under the rules, potential recreational marijuana store owners can file an appeal if they feel a municipality has "unreasonably impracticable" zoning or other requirements.

The town currently has the only licensed brick-and-mortar recreational marijuana dispensary on Long Island.

Schaffer said that after a series of conversations with the OCM, Babylon officials "believe that there will be a positive resolution to support the town’s home rule.”

McDonough said in an interview Wednesday that the town has submitted its existing regulations to the OCM and is looking for the agency to sign off on “the code's initial validity, making it more difficult for applicants to challenge and use the state as leverage."

Several dispensary license holders and advocates who showed up for the hearing praised Babylon for withdrawing the moratorium proposal.

Gahrey Ovalle, co-founder of trade group Long Island Cannabis Coalition, called the town the “sole lifeline for the Long Island cannabis retail community.”