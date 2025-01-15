Sean Goodwin appointed to Babylon Village Board

Babylon Village has a new trustee on its board after a sitting member unexpectedly resigned in the middle of her term last month.

Sean Goodwin was appointed by Mayor Mary Adams to the seat that had been held by KathyAnn Miga since September 2022. Miga was appointed after trustee Robyn Silvestri resigned about six months shy of the end of her term, and she won election to the position in March 2023.

Goodwin is a familiar face in Babylon. He has lived in the village with his husband, Charles, for 19 years in a home that dates to 1866, but his family’s roots in the village go back four decades, he said. He has been on the historic Nathaniel Conklin House steering committee for seven years and has been a trustee for the village’s Historical & Preservation Society for three years.

In addition, Goodwin has served on the village’s Pride Parade committee since its inception five years ago and was on the planning board for three months until stepping down after taking his new position.

Adams told Newsday it was Goodwin’s community involvement, business sense and devotion to the village that made him her pick.

“He just wants to make Babylon a little bit better than it was the day before,” she said.

Miga, whose husband, James, is chief of the village fire department, said she gave her resignation on Dec. 7. She told Newsday that it “was an honor” to serve on the board.

“Unfortunately, I no longer have the time to commit to the position that it deserves,” she said.

Goodwin, 64, was appointed last month and first took his seat on the board at its meeting Tuesday. Goodwin, who is retired from the retail sales industry, said his goals include helping downtown businesses thrive, promoting volunteerism and keeping the Conklin House a vital asset to the village.

“That’s my challenge, to get people interested in the house and get them into the house,” he said. “It’s amazing when I’m there and I see people who have lived in the village for 13 years and they say, ‘I didn’t know what this house was.’”

Goodwin will have to run in the March election this year to complete the remainder of Miga’s term, which ends in March 2027. Trustees on the five-member board are elected to four-year terms and earn $7,500 per year.