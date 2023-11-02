Bay Shore homeless shelter should be shut down, Town of Islip demands

The Town of Islip has called on Suffolk County to shut down a Bay Shore homeless shelter that opened in August, saying it violates local law and would create an "undue burden" on emergency services in the area.

At a recent meeting, where more than a dozen residents complained about the facility, formerly a motel, the Islip Town Board approved a resolution authorizing the town supervisor to sign any documents needed to demand that the county “immediately cease operation” of the shelter and “vacate the premises” on East Main Street.

The resolution “was passed unanimously, directing the county to remove the shelter … or at the very least, follow the rules,” said Supervisor Angie Carpenter on Oct. 24. “It’s just very disappointing that the county isn't following the rules that they have for themselves, and the community has every right to be concerned.”

Several Bay Shore residents have expressed concerns about how the shelter might impact safety and property values in their neighborhoods, community leaders and lawmakers said.

The town resolution says the shelter will “create an undue burden for the Bay Shore Fire Department, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Ambulance District, and would similarly result in an increase in the number of emergency calls due to the opening of the homeless shelter."

A town inspection found several violations of Islip code and state fire prevention code, according to the Oct. 17 Islip Town resolution, and the building is only certified for use as a motel. The resolution also states that the facility “is not suitable for permanent or transient housing of homeless persons” due to a lack of kitchens in individual rooms.

Fourteen units on the property are expected to be used to house homeless individuals, according to the resolution.

The Town of Islip has another shelter in Brentwood that can house 208 individuals. The county did not provide the number currently staying at the Bay Shore shelter or offer additional details about who qualifies for housing there.

Carpenter said Suffolk also did not notify the town that it was opening the Bay Shore shelter, as required by county law.

Marykate Guilfoyle, a spokeswoman for Suffolk County, said county law states that its Department of Social Services is required to notify local municipalities with a written list of emergency shelters on a quarterly basis, which was done in the case of the Bay Shore facility.

Guilfoyle said in an emailed statement that the county has seen an increase in families and individuals seeking help finding shelter since the expiration of COVID-19 benefits and “has worked to ensure placement to immediately address their current homeless status.”

The county shelter system is at 94% capacity, according to Guilfoyle. As of mid-October, 1,002 households were using the county shelter system, as compared with 713 in 2021 and 955 in 2022.

Some residents who live near the shelter have formed a committee representing homeowners in the Penataquit Point, Windemere, Saxon and O-Co’Nee civic associations, as well as the Fairfield apartments adjacent to the shelter.

Vanessa DeDomenico, 49, of Bay Shore, an organizer with the committee, said she wants the county to close the shelter.

“We're fighting this homeless shelter that popped up in the middle of the night, the dark of night, without any community input or knowledge,” she said. “They've made capital investments into [Bay Shore] to build up the Main Street area, but it's not safe walking around there, so we're kind of stepping backwards from what the original goal was.”

Suffolk County police recorded four criminal incidents at the facility address between August and October of 2022, compared with three in the same period this year.

According to a police database, 834 criminal incidents were reported in Bay Shore throughout 2022. So far in 2023, police have recorded 827 crimes in the hamlet.

United Veterans Beacon House, a veterans organization that is operating the homeless facility on behalf of the county, has tightened security at the shelter in response to community concerns.

“We understand that the county’s decision to site the facility in its current location has raised concerns in the community. We empathize with both those in need of shelter, and with neighborhood concerns regarding security and quality of life,” said president and CEO Frank Amalfitano in an emailed statement.

“I personally have spoken to several concerned neighbors and community leaders to assure them that we take our management responsibilities seriously,” Amalfitano said.

Beacon House has added an access gate, hired security personnel and implemented a curfew for shelter residents, who must return by 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends, according to Amalfitano.

There are also plans to “improve the property with cameras, lighting and a guard booth,” Amalfitano said.