Bay Shore homeless shelter process 'was conducted clandestinely,' Islip alleges in lawsuit against Suffolk

The Town of Islip is going to court to force Suffolk County to shut down a Bay Shore homeless shelter, following community outcry against the facility.

The town had originally called on Suffolk to shut down the shelter via resolution in October.

In court records, Islip alleges that the shelter does not comply with local zoning and building codes, and that the county did not notify the town of the intent to operate the shelter in Bay Shore, as required by county law.

“Instead, the entire process — from certification to siting to contract — was conducted clandestinely,” the town says in the lawsuit filed Dec. 29 in Suffolk County Supreme Court.

According to court records, the town learned of the shelter’s existence when a fire marshal visited the property in early October to investigate a complaint from a resident.

The operation of a homeless shelter at the site violates town law because the three commercial buildings on the property are only certified for use as a motel, according to court records.

Besides the illegal change in use, the fire marshal’s office also found in an October inspection several electrical and fire hazards, as well as an active gas leak, court records show.

If a shelter fails to comply with local law within 60 days after it was notified of a violation, the county Department of Social Services is required by county law to “ ‘terminate’ its contract with the shelter’s operator,” the town says in the complaint.

As of late December, property owner Ratan Bayshore L.L.C. had not applied for a permit and approval to change the use of the property, according to the town, which is seeking a judge to compel the county to terminate its contract with shelter operator United Veterans Beacon House Inc.

The Town of Islip and Suffolk County both declined to comment on the pending litigation.

“As we work toward an appropriate response to the town’s complaint, we take seriously our management responsibilities for the property,” said Frank Amalfitano, president and CEO of Beacon House.

The veterans organization, which is operating the homeless facility on behalf of the county, also was named as a defendant in the town’s suit.

“We continue to work closely with Suffolk County and look forward to a satisfactory resolution that will ensure fair treatment for all those entrusted to our care,” Amalfitano said.

Several Bay Shore residents have expressed concerns about how the shelter might impact safety and property values in their neighborhoods, Newsday has previously reported.

Suffolk County police recorded four criminal incidents at the facility between August and October 2022, compared with three in the same period in 2023.

According to a police database, 834 criminal incidents were reported in Bay Shore throughout 2022. Police recorded 827 crimes in the hamlet in 2023.

United Veterans Beacon House has tightened security at the shelter in response to community concerns.

The county has previously said that county law states that its Department of Social Services is required to notify local municipalities with a written list of emergency shelters on a quarterly basis, which was done in the case of the Bay Shore facility.

A Suffolk spokeswoman said in October the county has seen an increase in families and individuals seeking help finding shelter since the expiration of COVID-19 benefits, with the county shelter system reaching 94% capacity at the time.

As of mid-October, 1,002 households were using the county shelter system, compared with 713 in 2021 and 955 in 2022.