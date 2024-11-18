Bow and arrow deer hunting now permitted in West Hills County Park, some others

West Hills County Park in Melville is now among dozens of locations in Suffolk County where archery is permitted to hunt deer. The park, located off Sweet Hollow Road, was added this year by the county parks department because the large deer population in the area has raised concerns, said Legis. Stephanie Bontempi [R-Centerport], whose district abuts the preserve. Residents contacted the county parks department, who added the park to the list. "We are either No. 1 or 2 of counties in the state for high frequency of deer versus car accidents," Bontempi said. The park is spread over 888 acres, 167 acres of which will be designated for archery hunting, Bontempi said. There will be one designated parking area for hunters, with only two archers permitted at a time, Bontempi said. Her office also said additional signs indicating hunting with bow and arrow is permitted are being installed in the area. "The property was opened to provide an appropriate recreational outlet and to help address the overabundance of deer throughout Suffolk," said Michael Martino, director of communications for Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, in an email. County officials could not provide the number of deer in the park. Also added to the list of county parks that allow archery to hunt deer this year are Arthur Kunz County Park in Smithtown and Strawberry Fields Fairground in Mattituck, Martino said. Archery hunting season at Suffolk County Park locations is from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31. In Suffolk County, deer hunting with a firearm requires a special permit and the season is limited. In addition to observing New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations, hunters wanting to use archery to hunt deer must be a Suffolk resident, hold a New York State big game license and tag, Suffolk County Parks Green Key Card and a Suffolk County Parks archery permit, according to the Suffolk Department of Parks website. The fee for an archery permit is $38 but free for disabled veterans, according to the county’s 2024-25 archery hunting information packet. So far this year, 902 permits have been sold, Martino said. Hikers are permitted in these areas during the archery season. There are also bridle trials throughout the park. Kat Hankinson, who lives half a mile from West Hills County Park, said residents should have been notified before the park was added to those that allow archery hunting. "I don’t know enough about our local herd to know if hunting or culling is necessary," Hankinson said. "I feel like before they allow this kind of thing they ought to inform us of all of the factors, such as the need for it and precautions for hikers or people on horses." D.J. Schubert, senior scientist in wildlife biology at the Washington D.C.-based Animal Welfare Institute, said in an email, "Given the inherent cruelty" of archery hunting the county should reconsider allowing more parks to use this method. "Several reports indicate that for every deer killed by a bowhunter another is shot, wounded, and escapes," he said in the email. "Few deer struck with arrows die quickly, with some suffering for up to seven days before succumbing to their injuries."

West Hills County Park in Melville is now among dozens of locations in Suffolk County where archery is permitted to hunt deer.

The park, located off Sweet Hollow Road, was added this year by the county parks department because the large deer population in the area has raised concerns, said Legis. Stephanie Bontempi [R-Centerport], whose district abuts the preserve. Residents contacted the county parks department, who added the park to the list.

"We are either No. 1 or 2 of counties in the state for high frequency of deer versus car accidents," Bontempi said.

The park is spread over 888 acres, 167 acres of which will be designated for archery hunting, Bontempi said. There will be one designated parking area for hunters, with only two archers permitted at a time, Bontempi said. Her office also said additional signs indicating hunting with bow and arrow is permitted are being installed in the area.

"The property was opened to provide an appropriate recreational outlet and to help address the overabundance of deer throughout Suffolk," said Michael Martino, director of communications for Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, in an email.

County officials could not provide the number of deer in the park.

Also added to the list of county parks that allow archery to hunt deer this year are Arthur Kunz County Park in Smithtown and Strawberry Fields Fairground in Mattituck, Martino said.

Archery hunting season at Suffolk County Park locations is from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31. In Suffolk County, deer hunting with a firearm requires a special permit and the season is limited.

In addition to observing New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations, hunters wanting to use archery to hunt deer must be a Suffolk resident, hold a New York State big game license and tag, Suffolk County Parks Green Key Card and a Suffolk County Parks archery permit, according to the Suffolk Department of Parks website.

The fee for an archery permit is $38 but free for disabled veterans, according to the county’s 2024-25 archery hunting information packet. So far this year, 902 permits have been sold, Martino said.

Hikers are permitted in these areas during the archery season. There are also bridle trials throughout the park.

Kat Hankinson, who lives half a mile from West Hills County Park, said residents should have been notified before the park was added to those that allow archery hunting.

"I don’t know enough about our local herd to know if hunting or culling is necessary," Hankinson said. "I feel like before they allow this kind of thing they ought to inform us of all of the factors, such as the need for it and precautions for hikers or people on horses."

D.J. Schubert, senior scientist in wildlife biology at the Washington D.C.-based Animal Welfare Institute, said in an email, "Given the inherent cruelty" of archery hunting the county should reconsider allowing more parks to use this method.

"Several reports indicate that for every deer killed by a bowhunter another is shot, wounded, and escapes," he said in the email. "Few deer struck with arrows die quickly, with some suffering for up to seven days before succumbing to their injuries."