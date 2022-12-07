Breeze Airways adding two new stops from Long Island MacArthur to Florida

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that the airline would be adding two new flights out of Long Island MacArthur Airport next year.

The low-cost carrier, which began flying out of the Islip Town-owned airport in February, will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, to its departure and arrival boards beginning in May and August, respectively, a Breeze spokesperson said. The airline headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, was launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman in 2018 and hit the skies last year.

The Jacksonville route, which kicks off May 19, will briefly stop in Norfolk for about 30 minutes. The Tampa flight, which begins Aug. 18, will stop for a similar amount of time in Charleston, the spokesperson said.

“We value our airline partners and look forward to adding even more destinations in the future,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter told Newsday.

The spokesperson declined to say the cost of the flights, which vary by day. Prices on Breeze’s website show flights as low as $88 round trip from Islip to Charleston, South Carolina, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Breeze Airways is one of three airlines that services the Islip airport, including Frontier and Southwest. American Airlines dropped MacArthur flights in September due to pilot shortages.