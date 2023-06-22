Oyster Bay Inspector General Brian Noone resigns amid DA contract probe 

Oyster Bay Inspector General Brian Noone will resign from his position Friday after being sidelined from his town contract oversight duties since March following his recommendation that the town approve a $2 million contract with a company that records showed is tied to his private business.

Noone, whose actions are under investigation by the Nassau District Attorney's Office, submitted a resignation letter Tuesday that said he will step down Friday, the document shows.

His resignation comes three weeks after a Newsday report revealed a town ethics board probe into Noone’s approval of a proposed cybersecurity contract for a vendor whose owner is listed as an official with Noone's private company.

Noone defended himself against what he called "libelous allegations" in his June 20 resignation letter to Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and other town board members, saying “it has become evident that my employment is a distraction to the operation of government in the Town of Oyster Bay.”

He added: “Out of respect for my family, friends, and the taxpayers, I shall step down and address these nefarious claims in a more appropriate venue than the bowels of social media or the gutters of political theater."

Noone was appointed as the town’s first inspector general to police contracts in the wake of a corruption scandal connected to former Oyster Bay concessionaire Harendra Singh that landed former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife in federal prison.