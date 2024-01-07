Port Jefferson Station apartment developer makes second pitch to civics

A Hauppauge developer is pushing forward with plans to build a 48-unit apartment complex in Port Jefferson Station despite opposition from civic leaders and a Brookhaven Town official.

Three civic associations last fall rejected the project, called Brook Meadows, which would include six two-story buildings on a 5.6-acre parcel at 16 Baylis Ave.

Brook Meadows would be the latest apartment complex near the Port Jefferson train station, joining four multifamily complexes with a total of about 200 units in Port Jefferson's Upper Port neighborhood.

But civic leaders say Brook Meadows would be too near industrial properties, including the former Lawrence Aviation, a federal Superfund cleanup site.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” said Ira Costell, president of the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Civic Association. “There’s no support [for the project] that I’m aware of.”

Suffolk officials have announced plans to use parts of the 126-acre Lawrence Aviation site as a solar farm and rail yard, with 42 acres preserved as open space.

George Hoffman, president of the Three Village Civic Association, said the organization opposes Brook Meadows because it "could complicate future plans" for the shuttered airplane parts manufacturing site by adding housing to an industrial area.

Jim Tsunis, managing member of Northwind Group, the project's developer, said in an interview Tuesday he hopes to drum up public support for the project. He plans to address the Port Jefferson Civic Association on Monday. The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be at the Port Jefferson Library.

He said the complex, which also would include a clubhouse, barbecue pits, a playground and a small recreational area, would be located within walking distance of the Port Jefferson train station. A house and several sheds, barns and garages on the site will be demolished, according to papers filed with the Suffolk County Planning Commission.

Northwind has filed papers asking the Brookhaven Town Board to change the property's zoning, which allows only light industrial uses, to permit multifamily housing, Tsunis said.

The town board has not scheduled a public hearing on that request, Town Clerk Kevin LaValle said in an email.

The county planning commission in an 8-4 vote on Oct. 4 ruled that Brook Meadows would be "incongruous" with industrial businesses in the area. Brookhaven officials had asked the commission to determine whether the plan would conform with current and existing businesses. The commission's vote does not affect whether Brookhaven approves the proposal.

Tsunis said the commission's conclusion "couldn’t be further from the truth. The area is surrounded by residential [development] to the north, to the south and to the east.”

Brookhaven Councilman Jonathan Kornreich, who represents Port Jefferson Station on the town board, said he "would not be prepared to cast a vote in favor of changing the zone,” adding town officials have focused on redeveloping that section of the hamlet with upgraded retail and office buildings, rather than new housing.

Ana Hozyainova, president of the Port Jefferson Civic Association, said that group voted overwhelmingly last fall to oppose Northwind's proposal, adding she agreed to give Tsunis a chance at Monday night's meeting to persuade group members to change their minds. A second vote will be taken after Tsunis speaks at the meeting, she said.

“There might be a change of heart," she said. "I expect to have a robust discussion.”