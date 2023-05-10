57 private wells in Mastic, Shirley to be tested after chemicals found in area groundwater

Wells at 57 public and private properties in Mastic and Shirley will be tested for possible contamination by the "forever chemical" PFAS, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Groundwater monitoring wells detected two substances, perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, and perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, above levels considered safe in areas near Brookhaven Calabro Airport and Mastic Fire Department Station #1, health department officials said in a news release.

Health officials said they plan to reach out to the property owners to survey their wells free of charge. Residents of the area also are asked to contact the health department's Office of Water Resources at 631-852-5810 to schedule a test.

Humans may be exposed to PFOS and PFOA through the air, water and soil at industrial sites, and from some consumer products, health officials said.

Both are part of the PFAS class of chemicals. PFAS were used in firefighting foam, stain-resistant carpeting, food packaging, water-resistant clothes and other products.

The substances are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily. They are believed to cause immune system problems, cancers and other health issues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation designated Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma a Superfund site in February following the discovery of PFAS in wells near the airfield.

Brookhaven Town, which owns Calabro Airport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The airfield is used by flight schools, aircraft enthusiasts and charter air companies.

The survey area is south of Calabro, east of the Carmans River, west of the Forge River and north of Tipton Drive and Poospatuck Creek, the health department said.

State officials generally offer bottled water to residents when wells are found to be contaminated, Suffolk officials said. The state also may connect homes to a water treatment system or to public water systems such as the Suffolk County Water Authority.

Testing will be done by the state DEC and the Suffolk health department, which also will test samples for bacteria, volatile organic chemicals, pesticides, metals and contaminants such as 1,4 dioxane, a likely carcinogen found in household products such as shower gels, shampoos and cleaners.

Homes in that area connected to public water systems do not need to have their water tested because recent tests showed it complied with health standards, officials said.