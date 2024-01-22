Long Island Rail Terminal in Yaphank can continue, judge rules

A state Supreme Court judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by the Brookhaven NAACP and an environmental nonprofit alleging that Brookhaven Town officials erred last year when they approved plans for a Yaphank distribution center.

Brookhaven NAACP and the nonprofit Citizens Campaign for the Environment of Farmingdale said they would appeal.

The lawsuit, filed last May, sought to annul a series of 6-0 votes by the Brookhaven Town Board last March 30 approving a site plan for the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse complex. Kansas City developer NorthPoint Development has proposed the complex, called Long Island Rail Terminal, on part of a 350-acre industrial site on the southeast corner of Sills Road by the Long Island Expressway.

The lawsuit said the board had relied on an outdated 2017 outline for the property's future uses that did not include the distribution center or a solid waste transfer station proposed for another part of the site.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph A. Santorelli wrote in his Jan. 8 decision that the town board did nothing wrong, adding members had complied with the terms of a 2016 legal settlement that governs development of the property.

The 2016 settlement, which ended the town's lawsuit against the property's then-owner, Brookhaven Rail Terminal, granted limited oversight of the property to town officials, Santorelli said. Ordering the town to perform a complete environmental review of the property, as the NAACP and Citizens Campaign lawsuit requested, "would force the town to violate the terms of the 2016 stipulation," he added.

The 2016 settlement said authority for approving development on the site, including the warehouse and the waste transfer station, rests with the federal Surface Transportation Board, because both projects would use a Long Island Rail Road spur to transport material, Santorelli said.

Brookhaven officials said potential tenants for the warehouse include Home Depot.

Town officials said in a statement the lawsuit was "groundless," adding Santorelli's decision supported the town's goal "to receive and ship products by rail rather than road-clogging and polluting trucks, which are harmful to Long Island’s environment and destructive of its roadways."

An NAACP spokesman said the group was "not surprised [and] not deterred" by Santorelli's rulling, adding, "We were already working on our appeal.”

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said the ruling "did not address any of the substance of the case and seemed to be a perfunctory couple of sentences.”

“It literally said nothing of substance of the meaningful part of the lawsuit,” she said, referring to the waste transfer station's potential environmental impact.

Santorelli said it was premature to consider the waste transfer station because no application for the facility has been received by town officials.

The transfer station, proposed by West Babylon-based Winters Bros. Waste Systems, would remove up to 6,000 tons per day of construction trash by shipping it off Long Island by rail, officials have said.

Brookhaven and Winters Bros. officials have said the facility would help compensate for the planned closure of the town landfill, which will cease accepting construction waste at the end of this year.

Supervisor Dan Panico said earlier this month the landfill, which also takes ash from incinerators, would close in 2027 or early 2028.

Winters Bros. spokesman Will Flower said the ruling would help advance the transfer station project.

"We need to keep [the] rail project on track for the benefit of the 2.8 million people living on Long Island," he said in an email. "The truth is that this project was fully reviewed and found to be beneficial to the local community, the county, and all of Long Island."

NorthPoint officials could not be reached for comment.