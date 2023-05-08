'No Jetport' demands dominate meeting on Calverton property's future

Residents packed a meeting last week in Riverhead to hear from the group that has put forth a $40 million proposal to buy 1,600 acres of developable land at the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant in Calverton from Riverhead's Industrial Development Agency.

The municipal agency hosted Wednesday's meeting at a West Main Street hotel in Riverhead, where angry attendees demanded that the future of the property known as Enterprise Park at Calverton, or EPCAL, not include an air cargo jetport if the town accepts Calverton Aviation and Technology's proposal.

The IDA is reviewing the offer. The property is zoned to allow planes, according to town officials.

Christopher Kent, an attorney representing the project, told residents at the meeting that an environmental impact statement for the property "does not permit a cargo jetport."

He added: "All talk of a cargo jetport is just conversation."

"Put it in writing!" one meeting attendee shouted back.

Asked after the meeting if there would be planes on the property if Calverton Aviation and Technology buys it, Kent said, “There’s no plans to bring in anything yet, but we reserve the right to do whatever is permitted by zoning."

Many residents in the crowd of about 300 held signs that read "No Jetport," and spoke of fears that the developers would allow such a facility use that would generate constant air traffic noise and devalue their homes.

Other meeting attendees held signs saying "Moratorium Now!" — a demand that the town institute an 18-month stop to industrial development in Calverton so the Town of Riverhead can finish updating its comprehensive plan for future development.

“I don’t want cargo planes flying over my home 24/7,” Riverhead resident Catherine Wilson said at the meeting. “Our property values are going to plummet.”

Rex Farr, founder of the civic group EPCAL Watch, told Kent he didn't believe the developers when they said there would be no jetport at the property.

"We want to save Riverhead, and if you can come up with a plan, which you were supposed to do tonight, we’re listening," Farr added.

Kent said the company wanted to develop 1 million square feet of the property within five years, but didn't finish his presentation as residents demanded time to speak.

Kent also said after the meeting that the developers are waiting to see what businesses will be interested in the space once they buy the property.

"It will be built to suit demand,” Kent said. "We have to show placeholders. You have to have a plan that says this is where we are going to be putting our buildings."

A business plan Calverton Aviation and Technology submitted to the town in April 2022 states the group intends to develop and lease the property "to industrial aviation, aerospace innovation, transportation innovation and other technology uses and associated business, as well as other synergistic warehouse/distribution/logistics, industrial, commercial, environmental, energy and academic tenants."

The construction cost for the first phase of the project, the development of the first million square feet, is $247 million, according to the business plan. The group's plan says it will use a combination of developer equity and construction financing for the investment and look to start construction within 18 months of acquiring the property.

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in an interview Monday that the IDA has the final say in whether to approve Calverton Aviation and Technology's application to buy the property. That means the agency will examine the deal and schedule a public hearing if its board members want to move the deal forward.

The IDA didn't return requests for comment Monday.