No clean getaway for car wash business plan in Oyster Bay

A proposed car wash divided residents at an Oyster Bay town board meeting Tuesday, with some saying it would trigger new traffic problems and others insisting the business would jump-start an area in need of a face-lift.

The 3,828-square-foot facility proposed for construction on 0.64 acres at 25 Pine Hollow Rd. in the hamlet of Oyster Bay would be able to clean five vehicles using a conveyor belt system while 20 more vehicles wait in line, according to attorney Tom Abbate, who represents the applicant.

Abbate said at a public hearing on the project that it would provide an “economic jump to a downtrodden area” in the town, where multiple nearby storefronts are vacant. David Jacobson, the property owner, also owns Collector Car Showcase, an Oyster Bay automotive museum.

The proposed facility would save residents a drive of about 15 minutes to either Glen Cove or Syosset to get their vehicles washed at existing businesses, Abbate said.

More than 15 residents spoke at Tuesday’s hearing, with some expressing concern that a car wash would negatively impact traffic in the area.

Lorraine Fuller, 65, who lives on Park Avenue in Oyster Bay, said motorists use her block as a cut-through to avoid Pine Hollow Road traffic and a car wash would exacerbate that issue.

Danny Arneidos, 68, an Oyster Bay resident, raised questions over the environmental impact of idling cars waiting to be cleaned. Still, he said, the residents of the area should have a car wash closer to the hamlet of Oyster Bay.

Mark Schaier, 79, of Oyster Bay, spoke out in support of the project and said any effort to revitalize the area would involve traffic concerns and shouldn't disqualify a business from approval.

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the public can submit comments on the proposal for at least 60 days. Town spokesman Brian Nevin said a date for the town board to vote on the project hasn't been scheduled yet.