Lauren Sheprow defeats fellow trustee in Port Jefferson mayor's race

A write-in candidate won the Port Jefferson mayor's race Tuesday after she had been kicked off the ballot for filing her candidacy petition incorrectly.

Trustee Lauren Sheprow defeated fellow trustee Kathianne Snaden, 956 to 796, Village Clerk Barbara Sakovich said in an email.

The winner will succeed Mayor Margot J. Garant, who will step down in July after completing her seventh two-year term.

Sheprow, a retired Stony Brook University spokeswoman, had been removed from the ballot last month after Snaden challenged her filing petition. The matter was referred to the Suffolk County Board of Elections, which ruled Sheprow had failed to include a required cover letter.

In the trustee race, former village clerk Robert J. Juliano ousted incumbent Stanley Loucks, 1,244 to 935, Sakovich said.

Terms for both mayor and trustee are two years. Annual salaries are $35,000 for the mayor, and $12,500 for trustees.

In other village elections:

Bellport

Maureen Veitch on Tuesday defeated Kieran Murphy, 646 to 211, in the race to succeed Mayor Raymond Fell, Village Clerk John Kocay said in an email.

Fell must step down after serving the maximum 10 years allowed under the village's term limits law. The term for mayor is two years, and the annual salary is $9,000.

Brightwaters

Incumbent trustees Thomas Zeph, who received 341 votes, and Patrick Fawcett, with 312 votes, were reelected Tuesday, defeating challenger Joseph McDermott, who got 227 votes. Trustees serve two-year terms.

Huntington Bay

Incumbent trustees Mark Dara and Barbara Beuerlein faced a challenge from Janice Schillig for two open seats. Terms are two years. Salary information was not available.

Manorhaven

Incumbent trustees Vincent Costa and Khristine Shahipour were challenged by Jeffrey A. Stone for two open seats. Terms are two years. Village officials refused to disclose trustee salaries, which are public information.

Ocean Beach

Ian Levine and Jennifer Moritz ousted two incumbent trustees and defeated another challenger in voting on June 2.

Levine, who received 202 votes, and Moritz with 195 votes, defeated incumbents Matthew Blake, with 138 votes, and Christopher F. Norris, with 136 votes and challenger Robert Cernilli with 158 votes, village officials said.

Trustees serve for four years and receive $651.82 in annual salary.

Poquott

Jeremy Flint, with 212 votes, and John Musiello, Jr., with 202 votes, defeated Jim Ma, who received 118 votes, for two trustee seats Tuesday, Village Clerk Cindy Schleider said. Felicia Chillak received two write-in votes.

Trustees serve for two years and are unpaid.

Paul Edelson, with 158) votes, defeated Darlene Mercieca, who got 131 votes, in the village justice race.

Justice terms are four years. They are paid $250 for each monthly session of court.

Sag Harbor

Village Justice Steven Tekulsky on Tuesday lost to challenger Carl Irace, an attorney.

Irace received 327 votes while Tekulsky totaled 141. The justice term is four years.

Deputy Mayor Thomas Gardella received 376 votes in his uncontested bid for mayor. Gardella will succeed Mayor James LaRocca, who opted not to seek a second term. The mayor serves a two-year term.

Trustees Aidan Corish and Robert Plumb ran unopposed. Plumb received 315 votes and Corish totaled 289.

The mayor earns $26,000 while trustees earn $12,000.

With Brinley Hineman, Brianne Ledda, Deborah S. Morris, Joe Werkmeister and Darwin Yanes