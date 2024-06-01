T20 World Cup tournament: Here are 3 places hosting cricket watch parties

If you are among Long Islanders who did not score a ticket to the highly anticipated T20 World Cup cricket tournament at Eisenhower Park set to kick off Saturday, no worries. You can experience the highs and lows of watching the matches on large screens in the company of fellow sport enthusiasts across several venues on Long Island, Queens and Manhattan. And, yes, you can cheer and jeer when your favorite team beats its rival (you don't have to tell us if you are rooting for India or Pakistan). Here are three venues that are hosting cricket watch parties. Contact the entities ahead of the matches to ensure seats are still available. Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford 516-571-7470 Nassau County is hosting a watch party with a giant screen at Cedar Creek Park on June 9. The park will have food trucks and a kids area. The event is free and opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes an hour after the match, according to the county and the International Cricket Council. Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Coca-Cola and the New York Mets are hosting a watch party at Citi Field on June 9 but all the free tickets — 27,000 of them — have been claimed, according to a Mets spokesman. The stadium is offering premium suites that each come with 15 tickets but as of Friday, only three were left. The suites cost $500. A Mets spokesman said interested fans should inquire about the suites by filling out a form on the website. World Trade Center, 50 Church St., New York The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding live viewing parties at the World Trade Center North Oculus for many of the matches. The facility will have an 18-foot by 10-foot main screen as well as smaller screens. Though free tickets aren’t required, fans are advised to get them online and arrive early. A Port Authority spokesman said in an email, “We expect a large crowd at the June 9th viewing with over 4,000 tickets issued.” Check the website for more information.

If you are among Long Islanders who did not score a ticket to the highly anticipated T20 World Cup cricket tournament at Eisenhower Park set to kick off Saturday, no worries.

You can experience the highs and lows of watching the matches on large screens in the company of fellow sport enthusiasts across several venues on Long Island, Queens and Manhattan. And, yes, you can cheer and jeer when your favorite team beats its rival (you don't have to tell us if you are rooting for India or Pakistan).

Here are three venues that are hosting cricket watch parties. Contact the entities ahead of the matches to ensure seats are still available.

LONG ISLAND

Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford

516-571-7470

Nassau County is hosting a watch party with a giant screen at Cedar Creek Park on June 9. The park will have food trucks and a kids area. The event is free and opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes an hour after the match, according to the county and the International Cricket Council.

QUEENS

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing

Coca-Cola and the New York Mets are hosting a watch party at Citi Field on June 9 but all the free tickets — 27,000 of them — have been claimed, according to a Mets spokesman. The stadium is offering premium suites that each come with 15 tickets but as of Friday, only three were left. The suites cost $500. A Mets spokesman said interested fans should inquire about the suites by filling out a form on the website.

MANHATTAN

World Trade Center, 50 Church St., New York

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding live viewing parties at the World Trade Center North Oculus for many of the matches. The facility will have an 18-foot by 10-foot main screen as well as smaller screens. Though free tickets aren’t required, fans are advised to get them online and arrive early. A Port Authority spokesman said in an email, “We expect a large crowd at the June 9th viewing with over 4,000 tickets issued.”

Check the website for more information.