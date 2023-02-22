In Brookhaven, Dan Panico expects GOP nomination in supervisor race

Republican Brookhaven Councilman Dan Panico said he expects to receive his party's nomination for the town supervisor's seat at the GOP nominating convention Thursday night in Ronkonkoma.

Panico, 44, also told Newsday on Wednesday that he plans to run on the Conservative Party line in addition to the Republican line.

The Center Moriches resident is hoping to succeed Edward P. Romaine in the role, which will be up for grabs in November as the incumbent supervisor runs for Suffolk County Executive.

“I enjoy my work at the town. I’ve enjoyed working in my district. I care about the work that I do,” Panico said in a telephone interview. “It’s the logical next step to ensure that the town is run effectively.”

Suffolk Republicans are expected to nominate Romaine, 76, also of Center Moriches, to lead their ticket in county elections this fall.

The presumptive Democratic nominee is Dave Calone in the race to succeed County Executive Steve Bellone, who is term-limited.

Panico, a former deputy county clerk under Romaine and Brookhaven's deputy supervisor, won a special election in March 2010 for the Sixth Council District seat that Romaine's son, Keith, held before he died in office in 2009.

Panico is an attorney who has won reelection six times while representing the district in southeastern Brookhaven.

“Dan is more than ready," Romaine told Newsday. "He’s extremely knowledgeable about land use and he brings a wealth of intelligence.”

Suffolk and Brookhaven GOP chair Jesse Garcia called Panico "a proven vote-getter."

The Republican Party chairman also said the candidate "brings a great level of experience both in the private sector and in public service in his capacity as a town councilman and as a deputy supervisor."

Brookhaven Democrats are expected to announce their candidates for supervisor and town council at a party nominating convention in Farmingville that also is being held Thursday.

Democratic town chair Anthony Portesy on Wednesday called Panico "a relic of the good old boys network of the Brookhaven GOP." He added that Panico had been in office in 2013 when residents criticized town officials in the wake of a snowstorm that left roads unplowed for days.

"The reality is that Brookhaven taxpayers are tired of the broken status quo … and the Brookhaven Democrats will carry that wave of voter discontent to victory in November," Portesy told Newsday.

Panico said in response that he was "running on an unrivaled record of accomplishment, not a decade-old historic blizzard that paralyzed our entire region."

Panico added that he has worked across party lines on the town board while spearheading efforts to pass a town property tax cap and strengthen anti-nepotism and ethics laws.

He also pointed to his support of a 2011 plan to limit development along the Carmans River, which runs for 10 miles between Middle Island and the Great South Bay in Shirley.

“My record when it comes to the environment and open space preservation is unmatched," Panico said.

With Vera Chinese