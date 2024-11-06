East Hampton voters approve land swap deal to control traffic; Southampton passes water quality measure

Voters in two East End towns approved separate propositions paving the way for traffic-calming measures at a busy East Hampton intersection and removal of toxins from Lake Agawam in Southampton. Voters in Southampton Town overwhelmingly approved the proposition to allow Southampton Village to install a water filtration system on a parcel of preserved land. The proposition received approval with 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Suffolk County Board of Elections. In East Hampton Town, voters approved with just under 57% of the vote a land deal giving Suffolk County the ability to build a roundabout at the intersection of two county roads. Robert Giuffra, president of the Lake Agawam Conservancy, said in a statement the Southampton measure’s approval signaled a “bright new day for Lake Agawam and Southampton.” The conservancy was formed in 2019 to help revive the lake from rising levels of toxic blue-green algae and has worked alongside local and state agencies on several initiatives. He said the filtration system, once up and running, can clean 3 million gallons of water daily. Under the proposal, contaminated water would be drawn from the north end of the lake and discharged on the sound end. “We are now one step closer to our goal of restoring what was once known as the Jewel of Southampton for boating, fishing and swimming,” he said. The village has received $10 million in grants to install the water filtration system. The site, known as Doscher Park, is behind a parking lot and is the only viable location for the system, officials have said. As part of the exchange, the village would acquire a 4.8-acre vacant parcel on the opposite side of the lake to be preserved for parkland. Village Mayor Bill Manger said the system would include three algae harvesters and the goal is to have them operational by the summer. Manger said the next step is to finalize a contract with engineering company AECOM. Within about a year and a half, there could be a "marked improvement in the water quality of the lake," he said. In East Hampton, the approved referendum allows the town to transfer to Suffolk County a 2-acre parcel at the intersection of Three Mile Harbor Road and Springs Fireplace Road. Town officials have said the transfer would allow the county to build a roundabout or a different traffic-calming solution. Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said in a statement the referendum's approval "enables us to take a critical step toward addressing long-standing traffic delays and safety concerns at this busy intersection." She said the town will continue to work closely with the county as it evaluates improvements to the intersection "that will enhance safety, improve traffic flow and benefit all residents." The triangular property that separates the two roads is known as Lions Town Park or Sherrill Triangle. The preserved land could not be altered unless the state approved the alienation of parkland, officials said. In July, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to allow that process to take place.

