Hempstead cuts water in East Meadow neighborhood after main bursts

A water main burst in an East Meadow neighborhood Thursday afternoon, collapsing part of a residential street and spurring the Town of Hempstead to shut off water to nearly two dozen homes, officials said.

The main underneath Prospect Avenue broke open about 5 p.m.

"At this point, it looks to be a 12-inch main that broke under the road," East Meadow Fire Department Chief James Walsh said at the scene, pointing to a nearly foot-deep brown, bubbling puddle and a chunk of uprooted concrete. "It’s undermining the roadway," Walsh added, "so the roadway has buckled."

Officials were still attempting to find the cause of the break.

Brian Devine, a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, said crews continued to make repairs late Thursday with an expectation that water would be back on in "a couple hours at most, unless there is some unforeseen catastrophic problem, which is very unlikely."

Devine said the main break was large but seemed "like a standard one."

"Our team was on site in a couple minutes ... Since then, they have been working," Devine said.

Regarding the fractured roadway, Devine said the town does not "anticipate any structural issues," adding that highway crews will likely complete repairs Friday.

Devine said the cost of the damage had not yet been determined.

Walsh confirmed Hempstead had shut off water to around 20 homes on and near Prospect Avenue, plus the East Meadow Beth-El Jewish Center.

Police initially had closed off several blocks of Prospect Avenue. About 7 p.m., just the section of Prospect between Chestnut and Garden lanes remained closed.

"This roadway will be closed for days," the chief added, referring to Prospect. "They’re going to have to rebuild it."

Walsh said the water has not reached any homes on the street. It had made it to several driveways and front lawns.

Residents, suddenly facing soaked lawns and mud-and-sand-covered driveways, pondered what it meant for their immediate plans.

"Our cars are stuck in the driveway here," said Joe LaGreca, 62.

"I’m a teacher ... My husband said I may have to take an Uber," said Ann LaGreca, his wife, also 62.

The water nearly made it inside Brittany Paperin's house.

"We had to get the fire department to grab these bags of mulch from the backyard" to prevent flooding, said Paperin, 25.

Paperin said she hoped the water was back on soon.

"Everyone needs a shower," she said. "Everyone needs to live."