Hotel, restaurant for Southold gets initial planning board approval

Plans for a 44-room hotel on Main Road in Southold took a step forward this month after the town planning board granted the project preliminary approval.

The proposal for “The Enclaves” calls for converting the former Hedges bed-and-breakfast into a 74-seat restaurant and building a two-story, 44-room hotel with four detached cottages and amenities that include two pools, a spa and a rooftop lounge.

Before construction can begin, the developer must obtain a work permit from the state Department of Transportation and final approval from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, according to conditions set by the planning board at a meeting June 5.

“It is a huge relief,” said Andrew Giambertone, a Huntington-based architect and partner in the project. “It’s been almost a seven-year process to get to this point.”

After purchasing the property, Giambertone and his partners filed a site plan application for the hotel in 2017 and sought a variance from the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, since hotels are only permitted in the business district by special exception under town code.

The town then ruled that a closer environmental assessment was necessary to better identify impacts to traffic, noise, water quality and other quality of life issues.

Some residents petitioned against the development, echoing environmental concerns and fearful that the hotel could worsen traffic on the North Fork and bring noisy parties.

“They put us through a gauntlet,” Giambertone said of the environmental review, which required the developer to hire additional consultants and prolonged the application process. “We respect the concerns of the residents and we understand the fear of the unknown is the greatest fear of all. I think they’re going to find us to be good neighbors,” he said.

In its 2021 approval, the zoning board attempted to allay fears by setting several restrictions prohibiting outdoor events, outdoor music and events with more than 100 guests. Hotel amenities, such as the pools, cabanas, spa and rooftop bar, are reserved for hotel guests only. The restaurant, which Giambertone said will have a farm-to-table concept, will be open to the public.

It will be run by the same hospitality group that also owns the North Fork Table & Inn, Southold Social, Southold General and The Shoals hotel.

Giambertone said the project will bring jobs and tourism to the area. “I think all of the businesses in the business district are going to benefit from what happens at the Enclaves,” he said.

Pending final approval, Giambertone anticipates breaking ground on the development this fall and the hotel opening in 2025.