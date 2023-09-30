Driver killed in head-on two-vehicle crash Friday night in Riverhead, town police say

A 60-year-old man was killed Friday when the 1997 Honda Civic he was driving on Route 105 in Riverhead crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with 2013 Lexus, Riverhead Town police said Saturday. The man, who police declined to identify until family had been notified, was traveling north on Route 105 at 8:35 p.m. when his Honda Civic crossed over into the southbound lanes and collided head-on into the Lexus that was heading south, police said. The Riverhead Fire Department assisted with the extradition of the drivers, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, police said. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Flanders/Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded. Both drivers were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where the 60-year-old died, police said. The 61-year-old woman operating the Lexus was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The investigation revealed that the Honda operator had been involved in a minor crash on Route 24 in Flanders and had left the scene just before this collision, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Town of Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

