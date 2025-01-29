Firefighter sues Oyster Bay Fire Company No. 1, says he was illegally suspended

A longtime firefighter has sued Oyster Bay Fire Company No. 1 and an assistant chief, alleging he was illegally suspended and removed from the department.

Joseph Minicozzi Jr., 59, of Oyster Bay, who served 13 years in the FDNY before retiring due to a line-of-duty injury, served in the volunteer fire company in Oyster Bay village for 28 years, according to the FDNY and court documents.

He alleged in the case filed in state Supreme Court that Frank Mantegari III, described as an assistant chief of the department, overheard Minicozzi speaking about his disability last May 21 and said he was “sick and tired” of it being discussed, according to court documents.

Minicozzi claims in the suit that following the interaction with Mantegari, he was suspended “simply for being a disabled Life Member of OBFC.”

Court documents indicate Minicozzi was suspended for “Misconduct: Conduct unbecoming a member of the company” the following day. That suspension, Minicozzi alleged, started a “campaign to harass and then ultimately expel” him from the department.

Minicozzi declined to comment. His lawyer did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Brad Pinsky, an attorney representing the fire department and Mantegari, said in an interview that Minicozzi “was charged with violations” including “violent behavior.” The department held a hearing for the suspension on Sept. 10, according to Pinsky and court documents, and Minicozzi was absent. Minicozzi alleged in court documents he wasn’t able to attend because of family obligations.

“He’s now challenging a process he refused to show up for,” Pinsky said.

Minicozzi's lawyer filed in court a "findings of fact" document, issued by the fire department, from that hearing. It contains allegations that Minicozzi denies in the lawsuit and that he says were made because of his intention to file a complaint against Mantegari.

The “findings of fact” indicated that Minicozzi, on May 21 — the same day he alleged Mantegari made a comment about his disability — “engaged in violent, intimidating and harassing conduct, at the firehouse while at an official event of the fire department, by screaming, threatening, spitting, and touching another individual without consent or excuse and with the intent to threaten and/or provoke violence.”

The document indicated Minicozzi “has a history of such outburst.” The department said he would be permanently removed after the one-year suspension if he didn’t go to anger management classes and write an apology.

The lawsuit, in addition to denying all of the allegations in that department document, says Minicozzi had never been disciplined for past conduct.

Minicozzi was a volunteer firefighter for 41 years, serving at the Port Washington Fire Department, North Lindenhurst Fire Department and Oyster Bay Fire Company No. 1, according to the lawsuit.

He most recently rejoined Oyster Bay Fire Company No. 1 in 2017. He received three quarters of his pension due to his disability, which is not specific in court documents, from the New York City Fire Pension Fund, court records show.

Minicozzi was considered a “life member” of the company because of his time at the firehouse and had less stringent requirements to receive credit for service, while receiving “all the privileges and benefits of an active member,” according to the lawsuit.

Minicozzi requested the court “reinstate and award any and all privileges, immunities, benefits, and authorities that were taken away” by the suspension.

The next court date for the case is set for Feb. 13.