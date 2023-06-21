First Baptist Church of Riverhead seeks town board support to revive decades-old housing project

The First Baptist Church of Riverhead is hoping the town will endorse a decades-old proposal to bring a housing and a community center to its 12½-acre property on Northville Turnpike.

Leaders from the church unveiled the latest plans at a town meeting on June 15, where it was met with support from the five-member board, which would need to approve a zoning change in order for the project to get underway.

The plan calls for 80 affordable one- and two-bedroom rental apartments and five affordable three-bedroom condos that would be offered for sale through a lottery. Twenty of the units would be set aside for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

It also includes a 10,000-square-foot community center that church leaders said could be used for job readiness programs, day care, youth and senior programs and community forums.

The town board vote has yet to set a hearing date on the proposal.

“It’s my belief that churches do more than just marry people, baptize people, preach the gospel,” the Rev. Charles A. Coverdale, who has led the congregation for over 40 years, said at the meeting. “They help the people in the community and help improve the community.”

The housing proposal is more than a decade old. In 2013, it failed to get enough votes from the town board to move forward after some members worried about the impact on the school district and the church's tax-exempt status.

Three years later, the town established a Community Benefit overlay zoning district to allow for high density housing on sites that would provide services to the community. The church has since petitioned the state attorney general to approve the real estate transfer, which is required by state law.

The church and the Family Community Life Center, a nonprofit it formed to operate the facility once built, partnered with Jericho-based Georgica Green Ventures to develop the project.

Georgia Green Ventures has a mix of affordable and market-rate projects in Riverhead, including the 116-unit Riverview Lofts downtown, a 133-unit pending project at the corner of West Main Street and Sweezy Avenue, and a plan to redevelop the area surrounding the Riverhead LIRR station.

Georgia Green Ventures president David Gallo said focusing on one- and two-bedroom units was done intentionally to limit the impact on schools. He said that while the developers planned to seek tax breaks from the town’s Industrial Development Agency, they would pay taxes on the project.

Shirley Coverdale, the pastor's wife and president of the Family Community Life Center, said the need for housing is dire.

“We have a large underserved population that is in need of housing,” she said. Suffolk County’s median income in 2021 was $113,683, compared with just $63,977 in the hamlet of Riverhead, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median home price in Riverhead is $572,000, according to Suffolk Vision Inc.

One focus of the community center would be workforce development, primarily in the rapidly-growing health care industry. “It is a sector that pays a living wage, a family-sustaining wage,” Shirley Coverdale said.

She anticipated the development could cost upward of $30 million and said the church is seeking grant funding to offset the costs.

Church officials said the center could also benefit organizations like The Butterfly Effect Project, which runs its youth programs out of the church and has grown from eight members in 2014 to over 500 girls and boys across 20 chapters. “We’re constantly outgrowing [our space],” said Tijuana Fulford, executive director of the nonprofit whose mission is to empower young people.

Some officials were concerned that the housing lottery would favor outsiders over locals.

“We can’t particularly control who applies for the lottery, but we have managed to really flood the local community with applications and make sure the marketing is targeted,” Gallo said.

Others said they’d like to see more homeownership opportunities in the project — something Gallo said they’re open to considering as they refine plans and formally apply to the town.

“That’s something that’s important to us as a town — not just to have rentals but for young people to be able to buy something and take pride in ownership,” said councilman Tim Hubbard, who expressed support for the project. “I would love to see it come to fruition.”