Officials warn of donation bins used for holiday scams

Town and state officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for fraudulent donation bins.

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato and Assemb. Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) gathered at a Lidl parking lot in Massapequa Friday morning to raise awareness about the persistent holiday swindle.

Scammers place the shoddily made bins with limited information attached to them in places like parking lots across Long Island, the officials said. Unsuspecting residents then drop in toys, clothes and other items, which officials say are then sold for a profit.

“It’s extremely unfortunate and quite atrocious that during this time there are those who take advantage of the kindness of others,” Saladino said.

In most cases, donation bins are placed by reputable organizations, officials said. However, there are a handful of bins — like the one located at the corner of the Lidl parking lot on Merrick Road — that are not permitted and cannot easily be traced back to a person or organization.

A call to a phone number listed on the bin yielded no answer Friday afternoon. A sign attached to the wooden receptacle included images of a ribbon and a cross, which elected officials said are used to enhance the perceived legitimacy of the donation boxes. Inside the bin were some clothes, toys, a wreath and other donations, which Saladino said would be donated to actual charities.

“People are going to these bins to donate clothes, to help those in need, and they’re not going to the proper place,” Durso said. “They’re scams.”

Durso received reports of other fake bins in parts of Babylon and Islip, his office said.

In Oyster Bay, the town’s Code Enforcement Bureau is responsible for handing out violations for the illegally placed bins; however, Saladino said, it is difficult to track down the individuals responsible for the containers. He said the town has been in contact with the Nassau County Department of Consumer Affairs and Nassau police about the scams.

The town gives permits to properly placed bins, which will display an official town sticker. Officials urged residents to be mindful of bins that look haphazardly made and have features like stenciled writing or a lack of identifying information.

Saladino vowed the bin in the Lidl parking lot would be removed by the town. He said the town saw the highest number of fake bins during the pandemic.

To report illegal donation bins, Saladino said, residents can call the code enforcement bureau at 516-624-6200.