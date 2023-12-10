Political newcomers prevail in recount for Glen Cove City Council race

The Nassau County Board of Elections has certified winners in Glen Cove’s close six-seat City Council race after a recount for the final two open seats, putting tallies in favor of political newcomers Michael Ktistakis, a Republican, and John Zozzaro, who said he is not registered with a political party but ran on the Democratic Party line.

Ktistakis garnered 2,707 of the votes, placing fifth, and Zozzaro, who got 2,662 votes, placed sixth, according to the Nassau County Board of Elections.

Two incumbent Republicans, Jack Mancusi and Barbara Peebles, lost their seats, with Mancusi getting 2,646 votes and Peebles garnering 2,625 votes.

Six positions were up for grabs in the council race last month, two years after Republicans took over the majority alongside Republican Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, who was reelected against Democrat George Maragos. Glen Cove has continued to seesaw between both parties, with Republicans appearing to mostly reverse the Democrats' complete sweep in 2020.

Democratic incumbents Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, who earned the highest number of votes with 3,029, and Marsha Silverman, who placed second at 2,941 votes, as well as Republican incumbents Kevin Maccarone and Grady Farnan, were reelected. Maccarone, who earned 2,825 votes, placed third, and Farnan at 2,818 votes, placed fourth.

Council members serve two-year terms and are paid an annual salary of $10,000.

Zozzaro in an interview Tuesday said he aligns his views with Panzenbeck, who retained her mayorship after earning more than 62% of the vote, according to the board of elections. A local business owner and a longtime city resident, Zozzaro said among his goals is to improve foot traffic to the city’s downtown. And to accomplish that in a bipartisan way “is one of the things that I’d like to achieve,” he said.

Ktistakis echoed those sentiments, saying he would support “common sense” ideas that helped the city.

“My goals are what the people want,” said Ktistakis, also a small business owner.

While Republicans lost their 4-2 majority on the city council, the mayor's vote will still give the party an edge on most city business. The mayor does not vote on the proposed annual city budget.

Cindy Silletti, city leader for the Democratic Party in Glen Cove, said she was “very pleased” with the result of the election, adding that the even split in the council will “lead to better results overall.”

John Maccarone, the Glen Cove leader for the Republican Party, said Wednesday that while Democrats picked up a seat, maintaining a majority with the mayor's vote was a priority.

"We look forward to two years from now picking up a few more seats," he said.