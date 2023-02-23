Greenport board challengers dumped from ballot after missed paperwork deadline

With Greenport’s election just weeks away, seven of the nine candidates for the village’s board of trustees have been removed from the ballot due to a paperwork issue — leaving only the incumbents.

Kevin Stuessi, who is seeking a board seat, told voters in an email Wednesday night that he and several other candidates were told the previous day they had been removed from the ballot for the March 21 election.

It wasn't clear who made that notification. The village clerk’s office didn't immediately return requests for comment Thursday.

“Late yesterday, I and six other candidates for Greenport office were all told we have been removed from the ballot, the only two remaining candidates are the incumbent mayor and deputy mayor … As you can imagine we are fighting this injustice by the village clerk and seeking all remedies,” Stuessi said in the email.

Village Mayor George Hubbard confirmed in a short text message to Newsday on Thursday that the candidates were not added to the ballot due to not filing an acceptance letter with the village before the deadline.

“Yes, they did not file their acceptance letter on time and as per election law they could not be added to the ballot,” Hubbard said.

The mayor added in a separate message that the deadline to file the acceptance letter was Feb. 17, "and this law has been used for over ten years."

Hubbard added in the text: "They all got a letter from the village clerk and yes, they can run as write-ins."

Stuessi encouraged residents to attend the board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at village hall, with a protest planned for 6:30 p.m. in front of the building. He told Newsday he was meeting with the other dumped candidates before then to discuss the situation.

Stuessi also asked that residents plan to attend the mayoral debate at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenport High School.

