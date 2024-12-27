Greenport carousel may reopen by Memorial Day
Greenport officials aim to reopen the Herschell merry-go-round, which was shut down after a mechanical failure in late September, by Memorial Day. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin
Greenport officials aim to reopen the Herschell merry-go-round, which was shut down after a mechanical failure in late September, by Memorial Day. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months