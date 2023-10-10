Departing Hamptons supervisors pitch new town budgets

The supervisors for East Hampton and Southampton recently unveiled tentative 2024 town budgets they say stay within the state mandated tax cap, boost public safety initiatives and navigate rising costs due to inflation.

East Hampton Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc presented a $95.4 million budget while Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman’s spending plan totals $122.1 million. The supervisors, both presenting their final budgets before leaving office, said their plans maintain services and programs.

Van Scoyoc opted against seeking reelection this year; Schneiderman has reached his term limit.

Southampton’s budget represents a 5.11% increase to its 2023 spending plan. The tax rate would increase by 1.04%. An average homeowner would see an estimated increase of $14.30 in town taxes, according to the presentation.

Schneiderman said this year’s budget presented “more challenges” than most years due to rising inflation.

“We’ve had to increase wages to be able to attract and keep personnel and for our employees to live within the community,” he said during a special meeting Oct. 2.

Southampton’s proposed budget includes funding for four new town police officers and an additional bay constable.

Police Chief James Kiernan said in an interview that two officers would be dedicated to patrol supervision to help close gaps that exist when a supervisor isn't patrolling.

The other two officers, he said, would be used for traffic enforcement to help address residents’ complaints.

The police department would see an additional $1.6 million in funding under the proposed budget. That would include $500,000 toward the “modernization” of police headquarters. Kiernan said the department has an older building and the improvements would make it more “user friendly to the public.”

Southampton will hold two public hearings on the preliminary budget: at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14.

East Hampton’s proposed budget represents a 5.25% tax increase compared to 2023. It includes a 1.6% increase to the tax rate for town homeowners outside East Hampton Village and 7.99% increase for those within the village.

The average homeowner outside the village would see an increase of $21.29 in town taxes, while a similar homeowner in the village would see an increase of $40.13, according to the budget proposal.

Rebecca Hansen, East Hampton Town's budget officer, said during an Oct. 3 presentation at a town meeting that the municipality is facing difficulties recruiting and retaining personnel.

More than 60% of the budget is related to salaries and benefits and includes promotions for 13 town employees, totaling about $100,000, she said.

Van Scoyoc said at the meeting that the budget provides some flexibility for changes.

Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez requested $10,000 added to the $120,000 budget line for the Montauk Senior Nutrition Center, which serves about 4,000 meals a year to residents.

“They’re struggling because of the cost of food,” she said.

Van Scoyoc said he would support the change. The proposed budget includes $819,990 allocated toward similar community groups, an increase of more than $100,000 over last year.

The plan also includes an additional supervisory employee in the Ordinance Enforcement Department, which enforces all town codes.

East Hampton officials held a brief follow-up discussion at a meeting Tuesday, saying they plan to schedule a public hearing for Nov. 2.

Officials in both towns must adopt final budgets by Nov. 20.