'Lewd' Facebook post alleged by 2 Hempstead Town staffers in complaints

Two Hempstead Town employees have filed sexual harassment complaints against another staffer, who they allege, earlier this month, posted their photos and a message on social media that were "sexual in nature."

Billy Frank Kouvatsos, a chief public safety officer, and Patricia Acevedo, a clerk in the parks department, filed separate complaints against Theresa Kohutka with the town's human resources department Jan. 8, saying the post violated the town's sexual harassment policy.

Kouvatsos, 41, of East Rockaway, alleges that "On or about Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:30 p.m., employee Theresa Kohutka posted a photo of me on the social media platform 'Facebook' with commentary that was sexual in nature" and that the "photo has been included in my complaint."

Acevedo, 68, in her complaint alleges that on Jan. 5 Kohutka posted a picture of her that was "obtained during working hours from the 880 local archives," adding that she, too, included the photo in her complaint.

"This particular post was lewd and sexual in nature," she stated.

The "unwelcome" conduct was "directed at me due to my sexual orientation," said Kouvatsos, who is gay.

Acevedo and Kouvatsos allege the post appeared on the Facebook page under the name Theresa Carroll-Kohutka.

Hempstead’s sexual harassment policy prohibits various conduct, including posting content on social media that “denigrates or shows hostility or aversion towards an individual based on sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression and/or sexual orientation.”

"I have never gotten in trouble for anything so I take great offense to being mixed up with stuff like this," Acevedo told Newsday on Thursday. Newsday obtained Kouvatsos' and Acevedo's complaints independently and both confirmed the details of their complaints.

Kohutka, 57, of Lake Grove, did not respond to multiple attempts to reach her over a week, including phone calls, Facebook messaging and a visit to the union office.

Kohutka is assigned to the town's animal shelter according to the town's 2022 payroll records.

A screenshot of Theresa Kohutka, center, from a Hempstead Town press conference on July 17, 2019, on the town's YouTube channel. Credit: Town of Hempstead via YouTube

As of Friday, the Civil Service Employees Association Local 880's website listed her as the union president. The union represents more than 2,300 members of the town's workforce, the website says. Kohutka is also listed as a vice president for the Long Island region of the state union based in Albany.

He also declined to say whether Kohutka still works in the animal shelter office or serves as the local union president.

“The Town does not comment on ongoing investigations,” Blower said in an email.

At the Jan. 4 induction ceremony for Town Supervisor Don Clavin and other elected officials, however, Michael Errico was introduced by the master of ceremonies as CSEA Local 880 president. Errico previously was executive vice president of the union.

Kouvatsos and Acevedo said Thursday they each had met with the town attorney's office on Wednesday to talk about their complaints, but were not told when the investigation would be completed.

The town attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment.

“She should be suspended” for violating the policy, Kouvatsos told Newsday. “Otherwise what’s the point of having a policy like this?"

"The town has us go to diversity training, against bullying, against homophobia, against workplace toxicity and violence, and yet she's been able to carry on this way," Acevedo said.

Mathew Cantore, spokesman for CSEA's Long Island region, declined to comment citing “internal” union matters and would not confirm whether Kohutka is still the president of CSEA 880.

Kouvatsos said the initial Facebook posting was taken down the same day but not before screenshots were taken.

In a Jan. 4 Facebook post under the name Theresa Carroll-Kohutka, which was still online Friday, the same photos of Kouvatsos and Acevedo from the complaint had been posted but without markings on them and with a different comment that made a reference to not caring about a "suspension."

Last week, when a reporter visited the union office in Merrick asking to speak with Kohutka, a building receptionist relayed a message that Kohutka “is not going to make a comment” on the sexual harassment case.

In 2011, Kohutka sued the town in federal court, alleging she had been denied a promotion and harassed for not participating in Republican Party activities, Newsday previously reported. The town in 2015 reached a $30,000 settlement with Kohutka before the suit went to trial.

Kohutka also was suspended in 2011 for three days for allegedly punching a town employee and setting a dog on that employee, Newsday reported, but Kohutka said the suspension was retaliation for making complaints about overtime.