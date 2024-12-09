Town of Huntington to begin banning gas-powered leaf blowers in January

The new year will bring the Town of Huntington a step closer to banning gas-powered leaf blowers.

The town board approved a measure for a two-phase process that will eventually only allow use of the devices on limited days on commercial properties.

Starting Jan. 1, the devices will be banned for residential properties between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The devices will also be banned on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, according to the resolution outlining the changes. From Labor Day to Memorial Day, the devices will be banned Monday through Friday before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. The law would apply to homeowners and landscaping companies, according to the resolution.

But commercial landscapers can use gas-powered leaf blowers at cemeteries, golf courses, school-owned properties or in commercial and industrial zones, and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the resolution.

In 2026, the allowances for cemeteries, golf courses, school-owned properties or in commercial and industrial zones will remain, but residential use of the devices will be banned.

Bonnie Sager, a co-founder of Huntington CALM, or Clean Alternative Landscaping Methods, which successfully lobbied the town board in 2020 and 2021 to tighten the noise ordinance regarding gas-powered leaf blowers, said the ban was a long time coming but worth it.

“Now it’s a question of enforcement and educating people why it’s being passed,” Sager said. She said the devices produce a "shocking" amount of pollution and noise that is detrimental to landscapers, people with asthma, home-based business owners, night workers and the environment.

Councilman Sal Ferro, who offered the resolution with Dave Bennardo, said the changes to the town code regarding gas-powered leaf blowers follow discussions with residents, led by CALM, about the noise of the devices and concerns over air pollution. He said the health and safety of landscapers were also a consideration as well as landscape business owners.

“It’s a progressive change,” he said. "It gives business owners an opportunity to transition their business and get new equipment that will lower the noise.”

The town board voted 5-0 on Nov. 19 to approve the measure.

Evan Dackow, vice chair of the Landscape Contractors Association of Long Island, said the changes will drive up the cost of landscaping services as electric leaf blowers are not as strong and the battery life is short, and will require hiring more staff to get the same volume of work completed.

“I’m going to make some calls to the town today, talk to the supervisor to discuss these changes,” Dackow said. “Laws can be amended and that’s what I’m hoping for in this case.”

Supervisor Ed Smyth said at the Oct. 8 public hearing no one from the landscaping community or residents spoke in opposition to the changes.

“That was interpreted as acceptance of new technology,” he said, adding he is open to amending the law if it “turns out to be impractical or unenforceable.”