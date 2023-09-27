Huntington OKs $107,150 in emergency repairs for Long Island Rail Road station's south garage 

Huntington officials have approved funding for emergency repairs at Long Island Rail Road station's south garage after town engineers found structural safety issues at the facility.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said that engineers and inspectors have determined the structure is safe.

"The garage is safe for use," Smyth said Monday, adding the repairs will be completed as soon as possible but he did not have a date.

Smyth said the emergency repairs follow a maintenance inspection in August when town engineers and outside contractors discovered cracks in support columns and beams on the fourth level of the 5 1/2-level facility.

The garage has approximately 1,200 spaces, town spokeswoman Christine Geed said.

MTA spokeswoman Joana Flores said the town owns, operates and maintains both the south and north parking garages.

She said in an email that "we closely monitor any situation where concerns involving the safety of LIRR customers are raised." She did not elaborate further.

Planned repairs include shoring up and reinforcing stress points in column joints due to structural safety concerns and adding extra steel reinforcement to support the loadings that caused the cracks, town officials said.

Town officials said the damage is due to typical wear and tear.

The town board on Sept. 12 approved a $107,150 contract to Mount Vernon-based Structural Contracting Services Inc. for the repairs.

Additionally, the town board approved a $23,480 contract with Manhattan-based Desman Inc. for engineering services, construction support and services related to the emergency and long-term work, according to town documents.

Huntington is also planning repairs at the LIRR station's north garage, including recoating the top and entry decks and replacing expansion joints on the parking decks.

The replacement of the elevator, which started in May, is scheduled to be completed in March.

The town in 2022 received $4 million from New York State’s State and Municipal Facilities grant program to complete renovation work at both the north and south parking facilities.

Both the emergency and previously planned repairs will start at the same time, Geed said.

Huntington resident Abbie McCoy said she parks in the south garage three times a week. She said she is concerned that town officials have not done a better job of alerting the public about the latest round of repairs given that there are some safety concerns.

“The easiest, clearest way would be to post signs within the garages,” McCoy said.

Geed said the town plans to communicate with riders and will post updates on the town website, on social media and through other means.

“We do our best to keep riders aware of any changes,” she said.