Steven Spielberg production to impact Huntington parking starting Monday

Several Huntington Town parking lots, including one for the Long Island Rail Road, will be closed starting Monday due to filming of a Steven Spielberg production.

The town sent out an advisory on Friday warning that two Huntington Village lots as well as on-street parking will be impacted by the production from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The two lots are the New Street lot and the Chase Bank lot.

According to the advisory, on-street parking will be prohibited on the following streets: New York Avenue between East Carver Street and Elm Street (east side only); Elm Street from New York Avenue to Nassau Boulevard; New Street from Main Street to East Carver Street; East Carver Street to Prospect Street; and Green Street from Main Street to East Carver Street.

In addition, the advisory notes that Lot 22 at the Huntington LIRR station will be closed all day Tuesday.

“Riders who traditionally use this lot should find a temporary alternative on this day,” the town notice states, adding that the parking restrictions could impact area traffic and travelers should adjust their routes and times when possible.

Town spokeswoman Christine Geed said the filming is for a Spielberg film, but that she could not provide any other details due to confidentiality requirements. She said the filming was approved through the town’s Office of Film & Television, which Huntington established in 2023 in an effort to attract production companies to shoot scenes in the town.

“We are working with the industry,” she said, noting Spielberg’s company, like all others, is required to get permits and pay fees for filming. She said Friday that she did not know how much Spielberg’s company had paid the town.

According to a Feb. 18 article in Variety, Spielberg is working on an untitled feature film that is due to be released on June 12, 2026. The article states that the film is “UFO-related” and set to star Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson.