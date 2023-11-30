Huntington revises plans for community center at former armory site

With much fanfare, Huntington Town officials in 2017 unveiled design plans to transform the former state armory in Huntington Station into a grand community center, but funding issues have prompted the town to nix that plan and instead build a field house adjacent to the armory.

Plans for the armory on East Fifth Street, named the James D. Conte Community Center for the late assemblyman who served the hamlet for 24 years, included an outdoor theater, an exercise area, basketball court, arts and crafts room and a recording studio, Newsday previously reported.

“This is exactly what my father would have wanted for this community,” said Sarah Conte when town officials unveiled plans during Thanksgiving weekend in 2017. “We are looking forward to having the building built out and to start seeing the community members enjoy the space,” she said.

But renovation plans stalled over funding issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

“It’s a much-needed and anticipated project that Huntington Station, and the residents have been asking for and patiently waiting for and they have waited long enough,” Smyth said of returning the town's focus to building a community center.

Initial 2019 estimates for construction were about $10 million, Smyth said.

Then the pandemic hit and the next estimate was about $14 million, which the town could not afford, Smyth said.

Smyth said he now envisions building a steel field house on a parcel of land adjacent to the armory with an indoor soccer field, an indoor basketball court, an elevated running track and meeting rooms.

Smyth did not have cost estimates for the field house, but he said it would cost the town less to build an adaptable structure than to renovate the armory.

The Conte building would be used as a town storage facility, he said, adding the funding for the field house comes from $8.5 million in approved bonding with the remainder coming from grants.

Judith Thompson, who lives within walking distance of the Conte center, is unfazed by the town's change of plans.

Thompson said she drives her daughter, Isabella, 8, for indoor playdates from house to house or to the local YMCA, so she's happy to hear of the town's plans no matter what form it takes.

“It would make it so much easier to have a recreational facility in the community,” Thompson said. “It would also bring up the morale and value of the community.”

The state conveyed the armory to the town in May 2013 and since then the building has had extensive environmental remediation and renovation work done to remove asbestos, lead and mold.

In 2017, the town budgeted $10 million for the project, which included a $1.5 million Empire State Development state grant to renovate the armory.

In 2018, the town also received a $50,000 grant from the state Dormitory Authority for architectural and engineering fees. The Dormitory Authority provides construction, financing and other services to municipalities.

Smyth said he is seeking permission from the Empire State Development and the State Legislature to repurpose grants allocated for the original project. Once he gains approvals, Smyth said, the town will issue requests for proposals for construction.

Assemb. Steve Stern (Dix Hills), who represents the area, said he supports the town’s revised plan should the community desire that.

“Anything I could do to be helpful to the town’s efforts with a state agency I look forward to doing that,” Stern said.

Conte was elected to the Assembly in 1988 to represent Huntington Station, rising to the post of minority leader pro tem, the Republicans’ second-ranking post. He died in 2012 of T-cell lymphoma. While in office he prioritized getting the armory transferred to the town to be used as a community center.

The Rev. Bernadette Watkins, a longtime community activist and youth advocate, said a facility with recreational, athletic and meeting rooms in that area would be a game changer. She said she wasn’t aware of the change of plans but welcomes anything that embraces the community and supports young people.

“There’s already a park there, the playing fields and the spray park,” she said. “An indoor facility within walking distance for so many would be a nice addition to the area.”