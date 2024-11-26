Huntington approves $238 million budget for 2025, raising tax levy by 2.54%

The Town of Huntington approved a $238 million budget for 2025 that boosts the property tax levy by 2.54%. Town taxes on the average home are expected to rise $48 in 2025. In 2024, the year-over-year increase was $30. The town, unlike several across Long Island including Babylon and Islip, did not pierce the state tax cap. Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said there will be no cuts to town services or staff, and the only raises in the budget are contractual. He cited the challenge of maintaining services while revenues increased only slightly and the cost of health care, fixed costs and contractual obligations rose. The town’s 2025 capital budget is nearly $17.3 million, which will fund highway infrastructure improvements, upgrades to the Dix Hills Water District and equipment purchases, according to the budget. "I'm proud that we were able to be financially prudent with the public's money without reducing public services," Smyth said in an interview. The budget was approved 5-0 at the town's Nov. 19 board meeting. Mortgage tax revenues have dipped, but the town has earned interest on money in reserve funds, factors that Smyth said helped the town avoid significant tax hikes. The budget is rising from $229.3 million to $237.9 million, a 3.73% increase, town officials said. The tax levy is rising from $136.8 million to $140.3 million, a 2.54% increase. Total expenses in the part-town fund are $13.1 million, an increase of 2% from the 2024 budget, according to Huntington Town Comptroller Laura Carey. “The increase is due to the rising costs of health care, pensions, and salaries,” Carey said in an email. Smyth said in 2023 a surplus of $10.5 million from all town funds helped keep costs down in 2024. He said the money was used to reduce capital borrowing. The same measures that were used that resulted in the surplus, “fiscal prudence, grants, earned interest on deposits, and vigilant financial oversight” are still in place, he said. If substantial savings are again realized, Smyth said he will use the money to again offset future borrowing and the expense of maintaining roads and infrastructure and highway equipment purchases. He said the town is in fine financial health and pointed to the town's bond rating. Over the summer, Fitch Ratings upgraded the town's credit from AA+ to AAA, the highest possible rating for a municipality. The town maintained its other Triple A ratings with Moody's Investors Service. Ken Girardin, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany-based think tank, said local officials have the challenge of managing taxes while meeting state mandates. He said the tax cap is designed to keep the cost of government from rising faster "than the cost of everything else." Local governments can override the tax cap if they can make a compelling case to the public, he said. "It's not difficult to override," he said. "But staying under it shows a valuable level of fiscal restraint."

