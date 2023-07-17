Huntington Town Attorney Deborah N. Misir resigns, Deputy Town Attorney Susan Coleman to fill in, supervisor says

Huntington Town Attorney Deborah N. Misir resigned Monday, six months before the end of her two-year appointment.

Misir, 51, of Lloyd Harbor, on Friday emailed her resignation letter to town officials, including Supervisor Ed Smyth and board members Eugene Cook, Joan Cergol, Dave Bennardo and Sal Ferro. Misir did not state a reason for her resignation.

She did not respond to calls Monday for comment.

Deputy Town Attorney Susan Coleman will fill in as acting town attorney until the board votes to fill the position, Smyth said.

In her resignation email, Misir listed some of her accomplishments in the past 18 months, from organizing the first celebration of Holi and Diwali in Town Hall to defending the town’s legal interests.

“It has been a pleasure to serve my neighbors, the people of Huntington and the Town of Huntington,” the email said.

Misir's term was set to end Dec. 31, town officials said. Her 2023 salary was $162,000, town officials said.

Both Cook and Ferro, who co-sponsored the resolution to appoint Misir in January 2022, wished her well on Monday, but declined to comment further.

Smyth also wished Misir well and said, “I look forward to a productive relationship with her successor.”

At the time of Misir's appointment, Smyth praised her as “a distinguished lawyer who has 25 years of experience in private practice, government service, as a law professor and also served in the United States Marine Corps," Newsday previously reported.

According to agendas posted on the town’s website, of the eight town board meetings this year, including one special meeting, Misir attended two meetings: in January and May.

Coleman filled in during Misir’s absence.

At the May 9 meeting, Don McKay, a Democratic candidate for town board and a former director of parks and recreation for the town, questioned Misir about her absences.

Misir said she did not attend some meetings because her father died and that she had been under medical care for “gripping pain” she suffered when she was in the Marine Corps.

“I apologize if I have not been here; however I think my deputy has served quite well in my absence,” Misir said.

The town attorney is not required to attend all town board meetings, said Christine Geed, communications director for the town.

The Office of the Town Attorney acts as legal counsel to town, town board, officers of the town, the Zoning Board of Appeals and the planning board, according to the town's website. On a daily basis, the office responds to legal inquiries made by town officials and personnel, and constituents in town-related matters, according to the town’s website.