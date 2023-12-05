GOP to control the Huntington Town Board for first time since 1957

With the Suffolk BOE certifying two newcomers in the Nov. 7 election, Republicans are set to control the Huntington Town Board for first time since 1957.

Brooke Lupinacci and Theresa Mari were the winners of the race, according to Tina Vanderhoof, the administrator to Republican Suffolk County Board of Elections Commissioner Betty Manzella, and final results posted to the board’s website.

They prevailed over Democrats Jen Hebert and Don McKay. The two seats on the five-member board were open after incumbents Republican Eugene Cook and Democrat Joan Cergol did not seek re-election.

Tom McNally, chair of the Huntington GOP committee, said Lupinacci and Mari’s win was affirmation of the leadership of Republican Supervisor Ed Smyth, who took office in 2022.

“It’s an indication of the satisfaction with the last two years and the fact that voters were confident enough to vote for two more Republicans and make it a 5-0 town board,” McNally said last week. “I think that speaks highly of how the town’s being run.”

Lupinacci, 44, a Lloyd Harbor resident, said she’s humbled to be elected and believes her campaign’s focus on positivity and quality of life issues resonated with voters. She received 22,199 votes, 25.55% of the vote.

“I’m looking forward to working with fellow electeds, being transparent and accountable to residents and working toward betterment and quality of life,” she said on Nov. 30.

Centerport resident Mari, 59, did not return calls for comment. She garnered 22,034 votes, or 25.36% of the vote.

Hebert, who was making her second run for the town board, was a close third, with 21,699 votes, or 24.97% of the vote. She congratulated her opponents and thanked her supporters but said her loss by such a close margin was frustrating and disappointing.

“I’m very proud of the race that I ran and my campaign,” Hebert said last week. “But I’m just sorry that I don’t have the chance to work on behalf of the Huntington community.”

McKay also wished Lupinacci and Mari well.

“Huntington voters have put their trust in their hands,” McKay said last week.. McKay received 20,746 votes, or 23.88%.