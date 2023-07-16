Huntington considering limiting access to parts of Town Hall following March security incidents

The Huntington Town Board is seeking to tighten access to some areas of Town Hall as a safety and privacy measure following two incidents this year where visitors gained entry to the clerk’s office, in one case assaulting a man.

The board is considering a resolution to designate the town clerk’s office and town employees' private offices as nonpublic forums. If passed, the measure would bar the public from unauthorized entry into those spaces and from recording audio, and shooting photos and videos in those areas.

Currently, visitors to the town clerk’s office are asked to show their identification and sign in at the security desk before being buzzed through metal doors. An appointment is not needed to go to the town clerk’s office.

Town Clerk Andrew Raia said he requested the new local law.

Town Board member Sal Ferro is the sponsor of the resolution.

“It’s in response to recent attempts by individuals indiscriminately videotaping in the town clerk’s office in an effort to harass and intimidate town employees and potentially exposing Huntington residents’ private vital records,” Raia said.

On March 22, Vincent DiBenedetto, 44, of East Meadow, punched a man after evading movable barriers at the security desk at Town Hall's entrance and ignoring a request from a security guard to stop.

DiBenedetto is due back in court on Wednesday, an online court database shows.

In the second incident, on March 28, Raia said, a person showed up in a horror costume the day after a mass shooting in Nashville that left six people dead. The shooter was also killed by police.

Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said the town board is confident in the legality of the legislation thanks to a decision by the Second Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals that permits certain areas of government facilities to be designated as off-limits to the public.

“Town Hall is a public facility open to the public and the public is certainly welcome to come in but they don’t have unfettered access to the entire building at all times,” Smyth said.

Both Smyth and Raia said because the proposed areas are in a public building and are not designated as a restricted area under local law, the Suffolk County Police Department have not been able to cite anyone for recording or photographing because technically there is no violation.

Justin Harrison, senior policy counsel for the New York Civil Liberties Union, said open government is best, but he is sympathetic to the concerns of anyone who may be the subject of being photographed while just doing their jobs. He said he does not see a problem with the proposed measure.

“It doesn’t concern me from a constitutional standpoint,” Harrison said. "I don't see a First Amendment problem with what they are attempting to do here."

The town board held a public hearing July 11 on the measure. No speakers shared their comments during the hearing. The board has 90 days to enact the new restrictions.