Huntington increasing security at town hall after visitor punches man, Supervisor Ed Smyth says

Visitors to Huntington Town Hall will see extra security guards in place as town officials work to enhance safety measures at the entrance of the building, Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

When visiting town hall, visitors also will be escorted to their destination, he told Newsday on Thursday.

The measures come after a visitor, identified by police as Vincent DiBenedetto, 44, of East Meadow, punched a man on March 22. Smyth said DiBenedetto evaded movable barriers at the security desk at the entrance inside the building and ignored a request from a security guard to stop.

Town public safety was called and DiBenedetto ended up punching a man, Smyth said.

“The recent incident demonstrated that it was too easy for individuals to bypass the existing security that we had,” Smyth told Newsday. “It was simply insufficient.”

Police said DiBenedetto was arrested and charged with third-degree assault at approximately 3:10 p.m. on the day of the incident.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Smyth declined to identify the victim, citing a town investigation.

DiBenedetto could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to an online database, DiBenedetto is being represented by Legal Aid.

Smyth said in the coming weeks immovable barriers will be installed at the entrance to town hall.

Town hall is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and during public meetings.