Huntington Youth Triathlon kicks off Saturday at Dix Hills Park

Colin Engle, 7, of Huntington, has been training for months in preparation for the town's Youth Triathlon, which will kick off Saturday at Dix Hills Park.

Colin and other children between the ages of 7 and 14 will compete in the event, which requires them to run, swim and bike outdoors.

Colin, a rising second-grader at Southdown Primary School, said bicycling is his favorite part, but after running and participating in duathlons with his mother he wanted to step up his game. Duathlon involves running, then biking, followed by another leg of running.

“I want to do a triathlon because my mom does them, and I want to try too,” he said. “I’ve done other races that are just running, and I’m excited to swim and bike this time too,” Colin said.

Colin's mother, Kelly Engle, said her son is athletic and the two have been working together to get Colin ready for the event.

“I’m so excited for him to finish the race and feel the sense of accomplishment you get when you complete a triathlon,” Engle said.

Cable Todd Jamison, director of parks and recreation for the Town of Huntington, said the event, which was launched last year, had 65 participants and was such a success that the town decided to hold it again this summer.

“Anytime we find an activity that is beneficial to our children and gets them out and moving, it makes sense to keep doing,” he said.

The competition is separated into two categories. Option one involves swimming 100 meters, biking two miles and running half a mile. Option two includes swimming 200 meters, biking three miles and running one mile.

The run will go through the Dix Hills golf course.

The bike course is on park roads that will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.

So far, 80 students have signed up to compete, said Vicki Ventura, owner of EventPower, which specializes in triathlons and duathlons and also produces local 5K runs. The town approached her company to partner on a healthy child event after seeing her success with adult race competitions, town officials said.

“It’s a way to get kids to the pool, get people to the park and keep kids active,” Ventura said.

Registration is open until the morning of the competition, which begins at 9 a.m. For more information, including registration fees, visit EventPowerLI.com.

Participants and spectators to the event are asked to bring a nonperishable food items to stock the Helping Hands Ministries food pantry.