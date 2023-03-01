Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter touts plan to address housing, environment, job creation in State of the Town speech

The Town of Islip has begun to create a new town comprehensive plan, Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in her annual State of the Town address on Wednesday.

The plan will outline future policy goals in "critical areas like housing, the environment, and job creation," Carpenter said during her address. The last comprehensive plan for the town was adopted in 1977.

"Our town has expanded. So I’ve made it our duty to revisit the visions of yesterday — and looking through the broader lens of equity and resilience — get to work to foster smart and sustainable development that will set the stage for growth for decades to come," Carpenter said. The plan will be open to public input.

Carpenter criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to add 800,000 housing units statewide in the next decade, including on Long Island, where several town supervisors have expressed concern over how the proposal could interfere with local control over zoning rules.

"However, we are not deaf to the need for more housing," she said.

Carpenter also highlighted housing opportunities created under the town's "adaptive reuse strategies," or reusing existing structures for new purposes, including 75 affordable senior apartments on Mechanicsville Road in Bay Shore and the partial completion of what will be more than 290 residential units at Gull Haven Commons in Central Islip.

"In total, we have over 2,000 residential units in various stages of development across this great town," Carpenter said. "Islip is growing smartly in conjunction with our civic groups, at a pace and in a direction that makes sense for our town’s unique identity."

On the economic front, Carpenter said her tenure has "closed on over 100 projects, representing over $1 billion in capital investment and more than 9,000 jobs."

The Town of Islip has allocated grants up to $5,000 to more than 350 small businesses and nonprofits over the past few years through a program that's underway, funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, she said, and extended outdoor dining permits through January 2024.

She also highlighted ongoing investment into Long Island MacArthur Airport, which is owned by the Town of Islip, and continued progress on the $2.8 billion Midway Crossing development in Ronkonkoma. The proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of new construction, including a convention center; a 300-room hotel; health sciences facilities; a new air terminal at Long Island MacArthur Airport; and a walkway connecting the airport and Ronkonkoma’s Long Island Rail Road station.

The town also has continued to improve local parks, including Roberto Clemente in Brentwood, which was the site of illegal dumping in 2013 and 2014 and will soon be home to a new skate park.

Ross Park and Byron Lake Park are also undergoing renovations, she said, and the town is investing in a new inclusive play area at Sayville Marina Park and additional pickleball courts.

The Town of Islip is also working to clean up its waterways. The municipality has obtained an emergency permit to dredge in areas where it’s difficult for boaters to navigate at West Islip Marina, the first step in renovations that will include rehabilitating the boat ramp and west side bulkheading.

Check back for updates to this developing story.