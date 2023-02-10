Suffolk OTB won't bid for full casino license for Jake's 58 in Islandia

Suffolk OTB does not plan to bid for one of three downstate gaming licenses that would have added a Las Vegas-style casino at Jake's 58 in Islandia, OTB managing director Phil Boyle told Newsday on Friday.

Acquiring the license and building the casino would have cost Suffolk OTB at least $1 billion — far too much for the agency despite the enormous success of Jake's 58, which includes 1,000 video-lottery terminals, Boyle said.

“We’re not going to pursue that," he said in a telephone interview. “Being a public benefit corporation, our profits go to the schools and New York State Education Department and Suffolk County … We think that the half-billion dollars is too much," he added of the license fee.

State officials are expected later this year to award three licenses in the metropolitan region for traditional casinos, with live dealers and croupiers instead of video terminals like the ones at Jake's 58.

Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation officials had said as recently as January 2022 that they planned to switch Jake's 58 from VLTs to live gaming tables, a move that would have required a state license. That was before state officials had outlined fees and requirements for the three new downstate licenses that will be available.

Each license is expected to cost $500 million or more, with an additional mandatory minimum expense of $500 million to build the facility, according to state officials.

Boyle said Suffolk OTB officials concluded that the competition for licenses would result in a bidding war that would drive up the costs of both licenses and construction.

“You’re really talking about a billion-dollar proposition there,” he said.

Casino and resort giant Las Vegas Sands announced last month it would apply for a casino license as part of a $4 billion plan to redevelop the Nassau Coliseum site in Uniondale. The project, including a hotel and entertainment venue and already has gotten pushback from some community members, would go forward whether Sands lands the casino license or not, company officials said.

Other sites that are expected to become part of license bids include Coney Island in Brooklyn, Willets Point and Resorts World at Aqueduct Raceway in Queens, Times Square and Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Hunts Point in the Bronx and Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway.

Suffolk OTB last month announced plans for a $200 million Jake's 58 expansion that would include 1,000 more VLTs.

James T. Madore contributed to this report.