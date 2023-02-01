Fracas over building records ignites in North Hempstead amid audit

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena on Wednesday called on the town's building officials to hand over records to the Nassau County Comptroller as part of an audit, after she said a request days earlier for the documents went unheeded.

DeSena told Newsday in an exclusive interview that she is planning a news conference Thursday to highlight the issue, which fits in with her ongoing mandate since her 2021 election to streamline building department operations.

The supervisor has cited monthslong backlogs as a persistent problem in what she has called a "scandal-plagued" department.

In contrast to DeSena's statement, a town spokesman told Newsday that Building Commissioner John Niewender recently had provided more records to the comptroller's office after clarification that the scope of the audit had been expanded.

“The building department provided requested documents on Tuesday, January 31, two days prior to the comptroller’s deadline,” North Hempstead spokesman Gordon Tepper said. “The building commissioner actually responded within a week despite the comptroller’s substantial expansion of the audit period.”

But the plot thickened more Wednesday evening when a county comptroller's spokeswoman confirmed that her office had received additional building department records, but only after DeSena intervened when Niewender wouldn't turn over the documents without a subpoena or a Freedom of Information Law request from the county.

"There was a recent request for records to which the Building Department Commissioner responded that a FOIL request or subpoena would be required," comptroller's spokeswoman Wendy L. Goldstein told Newsday in a statement.

It continued: "We looped the Town Supervisor and Deputy Town Supervisor in on the discussion. Supervisor DeSena reiterated to the Commissioner that responses to requests during the audit process should be addressed without delay and urged his full cooperation, after which we received the records in question."

Goldstein said further that the county hadn't expanded the scope of the audit.

In 2007, a 16-month investigation into allegations of corruption led to the arrests and convictions of several North Hempstead building department employees. Some pleaded guilty to charges that included accepting cash bribes for permits and scheme to defraud.

Upon DeSena's request, the county comptroller's office in early August began an examination of the town building department's operations and procedures, including the online portal, performance monitoring and regulatory compliance.

The county comptroller's office previously said the audit, involving a review of matters from January 2020 until "the present time," likely would take a year.

DeSena told Newsday the auditors recently requested additional information related to the most recent building permit applicants, and it wasn't immediately provided.

“Potentially obstructing the comptroller’s audit process is quite alarming and can only be seen as an attempt to stifle the audit process," DeSena told Newsday.

The supervisor said when she heard concerns from auditors, she immediately stepped in and asked Niewender to comply.

Niewender couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday. In August, he told Newsday he hoped the audit would exonerate the department and show that not enough funds had been allotted to properly staff it.

Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, in a news release last week, touted the building department’s performance since the installation of Citizenserve, an online system that accepts applications electronically. The system launched in 2020 under former Supervisor Judi Bosworth's administration.

In 2019, it took an average of 133 days for an applicant to get a building permit, but that number fell to about 60 days in 2022, Lurvey said in the release. The councilwoman also said most of the 5,298 building permit applications filed in 2022 were processed in just more than a month.

The simmering issue could come to a boiling point next Tuesday.

The town board has scheduled a public hearing to consider a law that would require DeSena to turn over a copy of a "complete and thorough review" she previously said she did of the building department's operations before asking the county for an audit.