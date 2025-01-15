JetBlue to offer daily flights from Long Island MacArthur Airport to Boston starting April 30

Starting this spring, JetBlue Airways will offer new daily nonstop service between Long Island MacArthur Airport and Boston.

The service will start April 30 at $49 each way, with outbound flights at 6 a.m. and return flights at 9:08 p.m.

It’s the first addition to the carrier’s menu of locations out of the Ronkonkoma airport since JetBlue launched services to Florida from Islip in October.

The airline currently offers daily service between Islip and Orlando, and four round-trip flights weekly between MacArthur and both Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

MacArthur Airport Commissioner Shelly LaRose-Arken pointed out that JetBlue offers connecting services from Boston to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas — supplementing options to reach the destinations from Islip, which doesn’t offer direct flights to the cities.

“These flights will provide welcome options for business travelers, local Long Islanders looking to explore Boston’s Freedom Trail, visit Boston’s acclaimed colleges and universities, along with an opportunity for our community to showcase Long Island as a dynamic tourism destination,” said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter in a statement.

Long Island economists have said the region has “untapped propensity to travel,” with a high population and wealthy customer base.

Nearly 3 million people live in Nassau and Suffolk counties, with median incomes of $141,568 and $124,045, respectively, according to the 2020 census.

Around 1.36 million passengers arrived and departed from MacArthur Airport in 2024, according to federal statistics, an increase from around 1.2 million in 2023.

Matt Cohen, president and chief executive officer of the Long Island Association, a nonprofit business organization, said in a statement that the “new destination reinforces MacArthur Airport as a regional asset for all Long Island.”

“The growth, development and travel opportunities resulting from our thriving airport stimulates the Long Island economy,” he said.

JetBlue, the sixth-largest airline in the nation, is among four carriers flying out of the Islip Town-owned airport. Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Breeze Airways also fly out of MacArthur.

The “value carrier,” as it’s been described by company officials, has pursued routes out of Islip despite recent financial struggles. The airline posted a $60 million net loss for the third quarter of 2024, according to an earnings release.

In the same report, company officials noted a renewed focus on the Northeast, dropping 15 stations and more than 50 routes, to redeploy aircraft to “leisure-focused routes” from the region, such as Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, and T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, Rhode Island.

The airline earlier this month also ran into trouble with the U.S. Department of Transportation for operating four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times from June 2022 through June 2023.

The federal agency — for the first time ever — slapped JetBlue with a $2 million penalty for chronic flight delays, which are prohibited under DOT rules. Half of the penalty will compensate impacted customers, the agency said.

The department is investigating other airlines for unrealistic flight schedules as well.

