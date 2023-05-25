New Steinbeck park roots literary giant's legacy to Sag Harbor waterfront

In the early ’90s, Molly Dougenis stood in front of the Sag Harbor Post Office holding a sign that said “Make it a park.”

The village resident was determined to stop a proposed luxury condominium on the waterfront property across the street, a project the 94-year-old said would have “looked like a factory."

Three decades later, Dougenis’ vision became reality Thursday as officials from Sag Harbor Village and Southampton Town unveiled John Steinbeck Waterfront Park.

The new 1.25-acre park on prime real estate overlooking Sag Harbor Cove pays tribute to the Noble Prize-winning author of "The Grapes of Wrath" who called the village home for more than a decade.

Sag Harbor Mayor James Larocca recalled the “derelict” buildings that previously stood on the site during a ceremony more than 100 people attended. He estimated about $3 million in community donations made the park's design and construction possible.

Southampton Town bought the land in 2019 for $10.5 million with revenue from its Community Preservation Fund, which is financed through a 2% tax on real estate transfers.

The park, with its fresh green grass, features picnic tables, benches along the waterfront and newly planted red oak and sour gum trees. More than 40 stones also provide three rows of tiered seating facing the water.

Edmund Hollander, the park designer and landscape architect, said it ranks as one of his favorite projects in his career.

“It was a pleasure and honor for me to be able to be part of this and to create this space for everyone in the Village of Sag Harbor,” he said.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 455 raised the American flag in the park for the first time at the start of the ceremony. Sag Harbor Elementary School's chorus sang the national anthem.

Musicians Bruce Beyer and Dan Koontz performed a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land" with the audience singing along to the chorus.

“There’s something about the bays and harbors and peninsulas and beaches of this area that inspire people,” said Southampton Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni. “John Steinbeck was inspired by this area in Sag Harbor.”

When Larocca addressed the crowd, he also thanked Dougenis for her efforts years ago.

“We’ve taken your order to heart,” he said.