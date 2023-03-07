Kaiman to run for his former job as North Hempstead supervisor

Jon Kaiman will try to reclaim the position he previously held as North Hempstead's town supervisor after most recently losing a bid to be the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

Kaiman, 60, has worked as a deputy county executive in Suffolk since 2017 and also previously chaired the Nassau Interim Finance Authority.

Prior to his Suffolk County job, the Democrat was a special adviser to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, where he helped coordinate the Superstorm Sandy recovery effort.

Kaiman, who served North Hempstead supervisor from 2004 to 2013, told Newsday in an exclusive interview Monday he would bring "a new vision on how to approach town government" after working in state and county government.

"I have this whole new world of experience," he added.

The Democrat lost a congressional primary to Robert Zimmerman, who was defeated in the 2022 general election by now-embattled Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens).

Jennifer DeSena — a registered Democrat who caucuses with Republicans — has held the North Hempstead supervisor role since 2021.

Nassau County GOP spokesman Mike Deery called Kaiman a "serial tax hiker who presided over a building department scandal" while reacting in a statement Monday to Kaiman's intention to seek the supervisor role again.

“Voters have rejected his brand of tax and spend extremism and mismanagement,” Deery added. “Voters have welcomed Jen DeSena's tax cut budget and her transparent approach to municipal leadership.”

North Hempstead Democratic Leader Wayne Wink Jr. on Monday touted Kaiman’s prior initiatives in the town, such as its 311 hotline, where residents can file complaints and ask questions, and a separate program he created to provide service to the town’s senior population.

“So many things that Jon was able to accomplish as town supervisor, it seems now more than ever we need those types of programs, and we need to be able to continue to build on that type of success and Jon seems like the ideal candidate to do that,” Wink also told Newsday.

Kaiman was a Nassau County District Court judge from 2000 to 2002. He graduated from Hofstra Law School and has master's in public administration from Harvard University.

DeSena, who ran on the Republican and Conservative Party lines, won her two-year term after defeating Wink.

She became the first Republican-supported town supervisor in more than 30 years after former Supervisor Judi Bosworth announced in early 2021 that she would not seek reelection.



