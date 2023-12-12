Reconstruction of Roslyn Heights housing project complete

North Hempstead officials are touting the completion of a $54.7 million project that replaced an aging Roslyn Heights public housing complex and provides affordable units to hundreds of residents.

Built in 1958, Laurel Homes was a 66-unit public housing complex on a 4.7-acre site that had drainage issues and sewage backups, and lacked a lawn sprinkler system, officials previously said.

Those units were demolished and now 74 modern units with new sewer, electric and plumbing lines have replaced them, North Hempstead Housing Authority officials said.

Eight new one-bedroom units for people age 62 and above were added by the developer, Jericho-based Georgica Green Ventures LLC.

Sean Rainey, executive director of the housing authority, said the units are on one floor rather than two, now have open floor plans, and are energy efficient. The renovation also added more parking spaces, new playgrounds and a community room.

“We want to make sure that the developments that are in very affluent areas are not an eyesore to the community, but actually enhance the community,” Rainey said.

The two-story light-gray buildings with matching stonework throughout the property replaced aging buildings with yellow siding with brick facades. The new buildings are across the street from the town’s Donald Street Park and adjacent to the Roslyn Plaza Gardens apartments.

Stephanie Russell, who has lived in the Laurel Homes complex for more than 50 years, said the upgrades were needed. Her new unit includes stainless steel appliances surrounded by espresso-colored cabinets, and a hardwood countertop, with chairs lined up on the side.

“I loved the fact that they knocked them down and rebuilt them to a more modern standard,” Russell, 58, said.

Russell is a Nassau County Police Department crossing guard working in the North Shore School District. She lives in a two-bedroom unit with her niece, Riley, and said the housing gives Riley a chance to attend a top rated school district.

“The school system is something that I think every parent should take advantage of,” she said.

The North Hempstead Town Board approved the project’s site plans in 2019 and projected a $44 million price tag. But the approximately $54.7 million project took three years and was over budget because the pandemic increased the cost of material, Rainey said. The developer worked in three phases and tenants had to be temporarily relocated, Rainey said.

The project was funded through state, local and private sources.

“Things went up in price, but Georgica Green kept their original plan of building things beautiful,” Rainey said.

The complex is one of several properties run by the town’s housing authority, which provides affordable housing for eligible individuals — usually based on income and family size.

“We want people to be able to stay in the town, obviously the cost of living just goes up every year,” said North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. “To have apartments like this near the train, we can see that it is very desirable.”

DeSena said officials will continue to look for more opportunities to provide affordable housing in the town.

About 300 people are on the waiting list for Laurel Homes.

Desiree Woodson, a tenant commissioner with the housing authority, said affordable housing is always an issue on Long Island. She added that one-bedroom units are the most sought-after apartments as many single individuals or empty nesters are looking to stay on Long Island.

“These places are beautiful … so people are really looking to come here,” Woodson said.