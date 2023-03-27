Unhappy campers send Lindenhurst's proposed RV storage measure packing 

Lindenhurst officials have shelved proposed legislation to regulate the storage of campers and motor homes after community outcry over the measure.

Legislators last month put forth a set of regulations requiring zoning board approval to store certain kinds of campers, trailers and motor homes. Officials said they made the proposal after receiving complaints about oversized recreational vehicles blocking village rights of way and individuals possibly living in campers.

The proposed legislation would have required zoning board approval to store recreational vehicles on public or private property for longer than two hours, and particular attention would have been paid to vehicles that are more than seven feet high, 20 feet long and 10,000 pounds.

More than 100 people showed up for a public hearing on the measure and voiced anger over the proposed regulations.

“The board agreed after seeing the public outcry, that this wasn’t something that was going to make people happy,” Mayor Mike Lavorata told Newsday.

Instead of creating new regulations, he said, the village will evaluate situations on a case-by-case basis.

Lavorata said the village won't issue tickets if owners can fit their recreational vehicles on their properties and that officials only would take action over "pretty blatant" safety issues.

"Blocking so much that you can't see the number on the house in case of an emergency" would be a problem, according to the mayor.

Village attorney Gerard Glass said officials will address any occasional problems that arise from recreational vehicles using laws already on the books for things such as motor vehicles and public nuisances.

“In the end, these campers are important in the fabric of the community’s life,” Glass added. “So it’s something that the government better keep its nose out of is the conclusion the board reached.”

Residents who had protested the proposed legislation said they were relieved the village backed down.

“I think they underestimated how many people enjoy camping,” said Joe Santha, 54, who has been taking his family out in a 30-foot camper for the past 15 years.

Louis Meister, 63, said the proposed legislation would have led to a financial hardship because he would have had to pay to store his 36-foot camper elsewhere.

“There’s so many other things they can do to make things better in the village rather than pick on campers,” he added.