Unhappy campers in Lindenhurst as officials consider RV storage restrictions 

A measure that would restrict camper and motor home storage in Lindenhurst may be nixed after dozens of village residents expressed anger about the recent proposal.

Legislators put forth a set of regulations requiring zoning board approval to store certain kinds of campers, trailers and motor homes. It happened after the village received complaints about people living in campers and oversized recreational vehicles blocking village rights of way.

Under the proposed law, approval would be needed to store such vehicles on public or private property for longer than two hours. Zoning officials also would consider if the vehicle exceeds a height of seven feet, a length of 20 feet and a weight of 10,000 pounds when issuing approvals.

A public hearing on the proposed regulations last week drew more than 100 people, forcing officials to restrict access to the board room due to fire safety capacity.

Residents told the board of trustees the regulations, such as the two-hour limit, were unrealistic and would force them to pay hundreds of dollars a month to store their campers elsewhere.

“I can’t afford a camping place out east in Calverton,” said Curtis Claud. He added that if the vehicles "are respected and registered and aren’t causing any eyesores, that should be a high consideration.”

Others stressed the impact of the issue by telling stories about how much camping means to their families.

Louis Meister said he has been camping for more than 20 years and “doesn’t interfere with anybody,” keeping his camper fully in his driveway. He said camping has been a safe and enjoyable way to vacation with his wife and two autistic sons.

“A campground is the only place I can take them to where … they don’t get picked on," Meister told the board. " … Camping is probably one of the best things I have ever done in my life with my wife and kids. Please don’t take it away.”

Only one person at the hearing spoke in favor of the limitations. Doug Smith said a neighbor’s camper that is parked on his street blocks his view.

“My bigger problem is it’s a safety issue,” Smith added. “I pull out of my driveway, I can’t see down the block.”

Mayor Mike Lavorata said the hearing was eye-opening but concerns remain about large vehicles being left on the street.

“What if there’s a fire, how does the fire department get to your house, or an ambulance?” Lavorata said. “Now it becomes a safety issue for the neighborhood.”

The mayor said he and the board will continue to discuss the issue and will either let it “die on the vine” or come up with a new proposal residents could comment on before any legislation potentially went forward.