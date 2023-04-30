Long Island towns announce candidates for supervisor, other races

This story was reported by Denise M. Bonilla , Vera Chinese, Scott Eidler, Brinley Hineman , Brianne Ledda , Carl MacGowan , Deborah S. Morris , Ted Phillips , Jean-Paul Salamanca , Nicholas Spangler , Joe Werkmeister and Darwin Yanes . It was written by MacGowan .

Town supervisor races have been set in Brookhaven, North Hempstead, Southampton and East Hampton as party leaders named candidates for November elections.

Several longtime town leaders will not be on the ballot, including Yvette Aguiar of Riverhead, Jay Schneiderman of Southampton, Scott Russell of Southold and Peter Van Scoyoc of East Hampton, all of whom are retiring or term-limited. Republican Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine is running for Suffolk County executive.

Some familiar faces are seeking new — or old — positions, including Suffolk County Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), running for Southold supervisor, and former North Hempstead Supervisor Jon Kaiman, a Democrat seeking to reclaim his former post and unseat incumbent Jennifer DeSena, a registered Democrat running with Republican endorsement.

Republican supervisors Angie M. Carpenter of Islip, Donald X. Clavin Jr. of Hempstead and Joseph Saladino of Oyster Bay are running for reelection, party officials said.

In other supervisor races:

Brookhaven: Democratic Port Jefferson Mayor Margot J. Garant faces Republican Town Councilman Dan Panico.

Republican Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara opposes Democratic Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore. Shelter Island: Supervisor Gerard F. Siller faces a challenge from Arnott G. Gooding in a June 27 Democratic primary. Republican Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams will challenge the Democratic nominee.

Here is a list of candidates who have announced campaigns or have been nominated by their parties.

Babylon

Democrats

Town Council: DuWayne Gregory (incumbent) and Terence McSweeney (incumbent)

Republicans

Town Council: Kevin Sabella Sr. and Jarod Morris

Democrats and Republicans are cross-endorsing incumbent Receiver of Taxes Jennifer Montiglio.

Brookhaven

Democrats

Supervisor: Margot J. Garant

Council District 1: Jonathan Kornreich (incumbent)

Council District 2: Carol E. Russell

Council District 3: Alyson E. Bass

Council District 4: Cameron J. Trent

Council District 5: Francis J. Salazar

Council District 6: Kerry Spooner

Superintendent of Highways: Michael D. Kaplan

Receiver of Taxes: Tricia Chiaramonte

Republicans

Supervisor: Dan Panico

Council District 1: Gary Bodenburg

Council District 2: Jane Bonner (incumbent)

Council District 3: Neil Manzella (Councilman-elect)

Council District 4: Michael Loguercio (incumbent)

Council District 5: Neil Foley (incumbent)

Council District 6: Karen Dunne

Superintendent of Highways: Dan Losquadro (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Louis J. Marcoccia (incumbent)

East Hampton

Democrats

Supervisor: Kathee Burke-Gonzalez

Town Council: Thomas Flight and David Lys (incumbent)

Superintendent of Highways: Stephen Lynch (incumbent)

Republicans

Supervisor: Gretta Leon

Town Council: Scott Smith and Michael Wootton

Town Assessors: Jeanne Nielsen (incumbent) and Jill Massa (incumbent)

Superintendent of Highways: No candidate

Republicans and Democrats are cross-endorsing Nielsen and Massa for town assessors.

Hempstead

Democrats

Supervisor: Olena Nicks

Town Clerk: Susan E. Cools

Council District 2: Lawrence E. Nedelka

Council District 3: Ingrid G. Izaguirre

Council District 4: Darien D. Ward

Council District 5: Jasmine Pena

Receiver of Taxes: Michael F. Reid

Republicans

Supervisor: Donald X. Clavin (incumbent)

Town Clerk: Kate Murray (incumbent)

Council District 2: Thomas E. Muscarella (incumbent)

Council District 3: Melissa L. Miller (incumbent)

Council District 4: Laura A. Ryder (incumbent)

Council District 5: Christopher J. Carini (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Jeanine Driscoll (incumbent)

Huntington

Democrats

Town Council: Jennifer Hebert and Don McKay

Town Clerk: Linda Davis Valdez

Receiver of Taxes: Jillian Guthman (incumbent)

Republicans

Town Council: Brooke Lupinacci and Theresa Mari

Town Clerk: Andrew Raia (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Pamela Velastegui

Islip

Democrats

Supervisor: Ken Colón

Council District 3: Christine Pellegrino

Council District 4: Thomas E. Murray III

Receiver of Taxes: Laura M. Falbo

Clerk: Sarah H. Smith

Republicans

Supervisor: Angie Carpenter (incumbent)

Council District 3: Michael J. McElwee Jr.

Council District 4: John M. Lorenzo (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Andy Wittman (incumbent)

Clerk: Linda D. Vavricka

North Hempstead

Democrats

Supervisor: Jon Kaiman

Council District 2: Peter J. Zuckerman (incumbent)

Council District 4: Christine Liu

Council District 6: Mariann Dalimonte (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Veronica Lurvey

Republicans

Supervisor: Jennifer DeSena (incumbent)

Council District 2: Edward W. Scott III

Council District 4: James W. Gounaris

Council District 6: David C. Franklin

Receiver of Taxes: Joseph R. Scalero

Oyster Bay

Democrats

Supervisor: Jared S. Behr

Town Council: Ravin R. Chetram, Danielle M. Medeiros, Sydney K. Martin

Town Clerk: Susan G. Mintz

Receiver of Taxes: Peter Weiss

Republicans

Supervisor: Joseph Saladino (incumbent)

Town Council: Steve Labriola (incumbent), Laura Maier (incumbent) and Vicki Walsh (incumbent)

Town Clerk: Richard LaMarca (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Jeff Pravato (incumbent)

Riverhead

Democrats

Supervisor: Angela DeVito

Town Council: Rene Suprina and Andrew Leven

Town Clerk: Josephine Makowski

Town Assessors: No candidates

Tax Receiver: No candidates

Republicans

Town Council: Joann Waski and Denise Merrifield

Town Assessors: Dana Brown and Meredith Lipinsky

Tax Receiver: Lauri Zaneski

Town Clerk: James Wooten

Shelter Island

Democrats

Supervisor: Gerard F. Siller vs. Arnott G. Gooding in Democratic primary

Town Council: Albert K. Dickson and Robert V. Waife

Town Clerk: No candidate

Republicans

Supervisor: Amber Brach-Williams

Town Council: Tom Cronin and Art Williams

Town Clerk: Amber Wilson (incumbent)

Republicans and Democrats are cross-endorsing two incumbents: Superintendent of Highways Kenneth L. Lewis Jr. and Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio

Smithtown

Democrats

Town Council: Maria Scheuring and Sarah Tully

Town Clerk: William Holst

Receiver of Taxes: Amy Fortunato

Republicans

Town Council: Thomas Lohmann (incumbent) and Lisa Inzerillo (incumbent)

Town Clerk: Thomas D. McCarthy

Receiver of Taxes: Deanna Varricchio (incumbent)

Southampton

Democrats

Supervisor: Maria Moore

Town Council: Michael Anthony Iasilli and Bill Pell

Receiver of Taxes: Ron Klausner

Republicans

Supervisor: Cyndi McNamara

Town Council: William Parash and Rich Martel (incumbent)

Receiver of Taxes: Theresa A. Kiernan (incumbent)

Southold

Democrats

Supervisor: Al Krupski

Town Council: Anne Smith and Gwynn Schroeder

Town Assessor: William Flinter

Receiver of Taxes: No candidate

Republicans

Supervisor: Donald Grim

Town Council: Jill Doherty (incumbent) and Stephen Kiely

Town Assessor: Michael Goscinski

Receiver of Taxes: Kelly Fogarty (incumbent)