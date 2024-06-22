Village election results: Irwin Krasnow unseats Gary Vegliante in West Hampton Dunes mayoral race

Gary Vegliante's three-decade run as the only mayor of the Village of West Hampton Dunes ended late Friday night.

Challenger Irwin Krasnow, 63, defeated Vegliante, 73, in a mayoral race and will become the second mayor of the village that covers the westernmost portion of Dune Road.

"It was a great night for me, but it was a better night for the village," Krasnow said in an interview Saturday morning.

Krasnow totaled 160 votes compared to 104 for Vegliante.

Krasnow will be sworn in July 1 along with his two running mates who unseated incumbents for trustee positions. Regina Mulhearn (149 votes) and Howard Freedman (147 votes) were elected to oust Michael Craig (108 votes) and Harvey Gessin (103 votes).

"We just energized the people and they just wanted a change and they were very supportive of the three of us," said Krasnow, who works in commercial real estate and is a member of the village’s zoning board of appeals.

Krasnow said he hopes to install an ethics board, create a community outreach program and find a solution to frequent flooding along a road as some of his priorities entering office. The mayor earns $109,365 and Krasnow said during the campaign he plans to reduce the mayor's compensation package.

The mayoral race began with three candidates before current trustee Gary Trimarchi backed out about two weeks before the election to support Krasnow.

Vegliante helped organize an incorporation drive to form the village in 1993 and ran unopposed in the first election. He faced only one other contested election in 2008.

Residents voted to form the village in November 1993 and it officially became an incorporated village in June 1994.

"It's been a great run," Vegliante said Saturday. "I'm very proud of the village. I hope it continues. I wish them luck."

In other races:

Barry M. Frohlinger was the only clear winner in a race for two Atlantic Beach trustee seats, getting 274 votes.

Incumbent Edward A. Sullivan got 216 votes while Anthony Livreri got 214 in the election Tuesday. The village plans to send the Sullivan and Livreri results — which include machine counts and absentees — to the Nassau County Board of Elections for a recount in the coming week.

Two newcomers unseated incumbents Friday to become trustees in the Village of Sagaponack. David McMillan Jr. received 76 votes and Mark Landis totaled 68 to oust Marilyn Clark (58 votes) and Lisa Duryea Thayer (59 votes).

Terms are two years and trustees are unpaid positions.

Duryea Thayer currently served as deputy mayor under Mayor William Tillotson, who won reelection in an uncontested race.

Newcomer Edward Simioni received the highest vote total in the Southampton Village election Friday to win one of two seats. Incumbent Leonard F. Zinnanti won the second seat.

Current Deputy Supervisor Gina Arresta finished third, leaving her on the losing end after previously serving two terms starting with her first victory in 2020.

Simioni totaled 515 votes followed by Zinnanti with 506. Arresta received 479 and challenger Josh Belury finished with 389, according to the unofficial results from the village clerk.

Zinnanti was appointed to the board in July to fill the remaining trustee term of William Manger, who was elected mayor last year.

Trustee seats are two years and the salary is $20,500 annually.

With Ted Phillips