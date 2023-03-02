Public meeting Thursday on MacArthur Airport Superfund status

Islip Town officials will hold a community information session Thursday evening to discuss contamination in groundwater and soil at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, which was designated as a state Superfund site last month. The 5:30 p.m. meeting at the airport and will include representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, state Department of Health, Suffolk County Water Authority, the airport’s environmental consultant and the Town of Islip. State DEC officials designated the airport as a Superfund site after detecting "significant" chemical contamination in groundwater and soil after it found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, "at levels that exceed applicable standards," a spokesperson said in February. The site was listed as a possible Superfund site in 2018 over concerns that past use and storage of perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, a chemical found in firefighting foams used at airports, could have contaminated drinking water supplies. The substances, also known as "forever chemicals" because they don’t break down easily, have been linked to immune system problems, cancers and other health impacts, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Town and environmental officials emphasized that public water there is safe to drink and there is currently no public health risk. "It has not in any way impacted the drinking water," Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said at a news conference last Thursday. "There’s no health hazard whatsoever." DEC officials have said the agency is negotiating an agreement with Islip to clean up the site and will continue to keep the community informed. Once the investigation is complete, a remedial action plan will be developed and put out for public comment. The federal and state governments have invested millions in the airport over the past decade. With a recently completed $8.4 million ground transportation center and newly announced $26 million in grant money, a total $100 million will have been invested in capital improvements at MacArthur over the last seven years.

Public meeting Time: Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Location: Long Island MacArthur Airport

100 Arrival Ave. Main Terminal Art Gallery

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779



Parking: Parking will be available in Resident Lot 6B or long-term parking lot

Parking tickets will be validated on site. More information is available online.

