State DEC lists Long Island MacArthur Airport as state Superfund site

State environmental officials on Friday confirmed that it has listed Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma a state Superfund site, saying they have found "significant" chemical contamination in groundwater in the area.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has detected significant levels of perflourinated and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, a DEC spokesperson said Friday. The site was designated a possible Superfund site in 2018 over concerns that past use and storage of perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, a chemical found in firefighting foams used at airports, could have contaminated drinking water supplies.

The chemicals, also known as "forever chemicals," have been linked to immune system problems, cancers and other health impacts, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The DEC is overseeing "a comprehensive investigation to define the full nature and extent of the contamination" and will "take appropriate action to address the contamination to ensure the protection of public health and the environment," the spokesperson said.

MacArthur Airport is owned by the Town of Islip. A town spokesperson on Thursday night told Newsday in a statement that "there is no health concern," and public drinking water supplies, which are closely monitored, "continue to meet standards." The town reaffirmed the statement Friday morning and declined to discuss potential plans for remediation.

The town is working with the state DEC and Suffolk County Water Authority "in an ongoing effort to address the impacts of PFOS and PFOA, which began in the 1970s with the military use of firefighting foam, and continued with airline use until 2000," the spokesperson said.

Suffolk County Water Authority chairman Patrick Halpin said on Friday that over the last decade or so, the agency has looked "very carefully" at developments that could impact nearby SCWA wells.

"A Superfund site is never good news, but frankly, it's not surprising, considering the industrial development that has occurred on Long Island over the decades," he said.

A resident who lives near MacArthur Airport submitted a letter to Newsday indicating the airport was classified a Class 02 site by the DEC, which the environmental agency defines as a “significant threat to the public health or environment” that requires action.

Reasons for the designation include, according to the letter, documented storage and use of firefighting foam with PFAS at multiple locations on the airport property, significant levels of PFAS in groundwater and soil, and the site’s location upgradient of four public supply wells.

Six private wells have been tested, according to the letter. Alternate water supplies were offered to property owners if PFAS concentrations were above the state’s drinking water standards.

“Additional investigation is recommended to further define the nature and extent of site-related contamination and to better understand potential exposure pathways,” the letter says.

The DEC has been examining locations with documented storage of materials that contain PFAS, which is often used as a firefighting substance, and has offered testing of adjacent private drinking wells and alternate water supplies to affected residents.

Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a new program in her 2023 State of the State address to offer financial assistance to municipalities to investigate sources of contamination and remediate affected sites. New York is also increasing investment in clean water infrastructure to reduce the impact of contaminants like the forever chemicals detected at MacArthur on the state's water resources.

Check back for updates on this developing story.